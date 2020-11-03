The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- James L. Kalmes, 36, of rural
- Bellevue, Iowa, was arrested at 9:59 p.m. Sunday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Kalmes assaulted his wife, Abby L. Kalmes, 35.
- Tyler M. Schmitt, 26, of Asbury, Iowa, was arrested at 11:45 a.m. Sunday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Schmitt assaulted Monica M. Hosch, 23, of the same address.
- Robert P. Fountain Jr., 19, no permanent address, reported the theft of a handgun worth $550 between 5 and 10 a.m. Saturday from a vehicle parked in the 2100 block of White Street.
Amber L. Cavanaugh, 37, of 553 Loras Blvd., reported a burglary resulting in the theft of items worth $3,300 between 4 p.m. Friday and midnight Saturday at her residence.