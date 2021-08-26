Sorry, an error occurred.
The new Dollar Fresh store, 1080 W. Main St. in Manchester, Iowa, will open at 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28. Daily hours will be from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
MANCHESTER, Iowa -- A new grocery store is on the verge of opening in Manchester.
The Dollar Fresh store at 1080 W. Main St. will open at 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28. Its daily hours will be from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The 27,300-square-foot grocery store will carry about 10,500 items, according to a press release.
Dollar Fresh is part of the Hy-Vee grocery store corporation and offers a full selection of grocery items, a bakery section, a dollar section, ready-to-eat meals, clothing and other services.
Hy-Vee has several other Dollar Fresh locations in the area, including a store in Maquoketa that opened earlier this month.
