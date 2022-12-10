The Iowa Court of Appeals recently upheld the latest murder conviction and sentence of a former Dubuque man.
Fontae C. Buelow, 30, was appealing his second-degree murder conviction. He was sentenced to 50 years in prison for fatally stabbing Samantha J. Link, 21, of Peosta, Iowa, in his Dubuque residence on March 31, 2017.
The Court of Appeals heard oral arguments in Buelow's case last month. Buelow's attorneys argued that there was ample evidence presented at Buelow's 2021 trial to show that Link stabbed herself, causing her death.
The court's opinion affirming Buelow's conviction was filed this week.
"At oral argument, counsel for Buelow conceded Buelow was likely the person who moved the knife (to the living room from the kitchen, where Link's body was found)," the order states. "The jury reasonably could have inferred the same thing. ... That inference could have led to the jury to implicate Buelow in the stabbing. ... We affirm the jury's finding of guilt."
Buelow first was found guilty of second-degree murder during a 2018 trial. But in 2020, the Iowa Supreme Court upheld a Court of Appeals ruling vacating Buelow's prior conviction and granted him a new trial.
The Court of Appeals ruled at that time that records on Link's mental health struggles should not have been excluded as evidence in the initial trial, and those records were central to Buelow's 2021 retrial. Prosecutors argued that Buelow killed Link during an argument after a night out drinking, while Buelow's attorneys maintained Link stabbed herself after Buelow broke up with her.