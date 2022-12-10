Fontae C. Buelow sentencing hearing

Fontae C. Buelow is escorted out after his sentencing hearing at the Dubuque County Courthouse in Dubuque in July 2021.

 JESSICA REILLY

The Iowa Court of Appeals recently upheld the latest murder conviction and sentence of a former Dubuque man. 

Fontae C. Buelow, 30, was appealing his second-degree murder conviction. He was sentenced to 50 years in prison for fatally stabbing Samantha J. Link, 21, of Peosta, Iowa, in his Dubuque residence on March 31, 2017. 