DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Major League Baseball may not be hosting a game in Dyersville this summer, but sports fans can still take advantage of a variety of activities to be held at the Field of Dreams in August.
Officials with Travel Dubuque announced last week that a slate of “Beyond the Game” activities will take place from Aug. 11 to 13, including appearances from former MLB athletes, softball games and the American Cornhole Organization’s Go the Distance Festival tournament.
Beyond the Game events were held in August 2021 and 2022 surrounding the two MLB games played at a ballfield adjacent to the movie site. Although an MLB game will not take place in Dyersville this year, city and economic officials wanted to maintain the energy that the festivities generated in the past two years.
“We have huge momentum going right now, and we want to carry that forward,” said Dyersville Mayor Jeff Jacque. “Anything we can do to promote the city and the field and the businesses here, we certainly want to do.”
The activities at the movie site will kick off Friday, Aug. 11, with qualifying rounds for the cornhole tournament, which will continue on Saturday.
“We thought we could work together with American Cornhole (Association) to make a really unique experience for fans locally and across the nation,” said Travel Dubuque President and CEO Keith Rahe.
At 6:30 p.m. on Friday, the movie site will host a softball game between the Field of Dreams Ghost Players and the USA Patriots, a nonprofit traveling softball team of war veterans who have lost limbs.
In addition to the ACO cornhole team tournament, a singles tournament among the ACO’s “Corny 40” — the organization’s top-40 players in the world — will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Also on Saturday, from noon to 6 p.m., former MLB players, including Rickey Henderson, Dave Winfield, Vince Coleman, Jose Canseco and more to be announced, will sign autographs at the movie site.
Rahe said eight to 10 celebrities will be on site throughout the day, and some of those celebrities, along with USA Patriots and Ghost Players, will participate in a home run exhibition at the field at 3 p.m. Then, at 5 p.m., celebrities will be paired with a professional cornhole player for a Pro-Am cornhole tournament, also held at the field.
Meanwhile, in downtown Dyersville, the city will mark the Dyersville Fire Department’s 125th anniversary with a celebration beginning at 1 p.m. and featuring a waterball tournament, bounce houses, dunk tank, live music and more. A parade will take place at 6:30 p.m., with fireworks at 10 p.m.
The weekend will conclude with the finals of the ACO tournament at 10 a.m. on Sunday at the movie site.
Rahe emphasized that, aside from the autograph sessions, all events throughout the weekend will be free for fans.
“That’s what we’ve tried to do through the whole experience — just make it a very fan-friendly environment where people can come out and enjoy,” he said. “Hopefully, we’re going to get good weather, and it’s going to be a home run, no pun intended.”