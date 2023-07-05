DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Major League Baseball may not be hosting a game in Dyersville this summer, but sports fans can still take advantage of a variety of activities to be held at the Field of Dreams in August.

Officials with Travel Dubuque announced last week that a slate of “Beyond the Game” activities will take place from Aug. 11 to 13, including appearances from former MLB athletes, softball games and the American Cornhole Organization’s Go the Distance Festival tournament.

