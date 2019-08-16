City of Dubuque staff are urging that options be re-evaluated after bids for planned projects on Chaplain Schmitt Island came in hundreds of thousands of dollars over budget.
Such a move would delay the start of work.
City officials and the Dubuque Racing Association Board of Directors are partnering on the proposed work on the manmade island. Plans include eventual bridge improvements and the installation of an amphitheater.
The first phase of the project includes significant updates to Veterans Memorial Plaza.
The project will grow out from the existing memorial and helicopter installation. Crews will add green space, landscaping, colored LED lighting and a boardwalk.
The centerpiece will be a walkway spiraling out from the memorial over the pond, ending with a lit replica stack of the U.S.S. Oklahoma. The ship was where the island’s namesake, Chaplain Aloysius Schmitt, lost his life in a heroic rescue effort during the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor.
Base construction costs were estimated to be $2.5 million, according to City Council documents. "Soft costs," such as engineering and design work, would bring the total project budget to about $3.2 million -- all of which would be covered by the DRA.
However, the lowest of three base construction bids recently received for the work was $3.2 million -- 27% higher than the $2.5 million estimate.
Those figures prompted city staff to recommend that council members reject the bids when they are considered at the council's meeting on Monday, Aug. 19.
Work had been anticipated to start later this month or in September, with a goal of having a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the improvements on Memorial Day 2020.
If bids are rejected by council members, work then would begin on finding ways to land lower bids.
"In this case, our architects are going to meet with the bidders to find out where the communication was off or what the issues were on the price difference and hope that we can come to some resolution," said Kevin Lynch, a DRA board member who chairs the Chaplain Schmitt Island Task Force. "Perhaps there was a mistake or some miscommunication there."
Lynch said he is hopeful contractors will give the project some "favorable treatment" due to its focus on veterans.
"My personal goal would be to still see that we get the project bid and awarded by the end of the year," he said. "I'm really hopeful that the local contractors will realize that this is a project that honors veterans and sharpen their pencil along the way."