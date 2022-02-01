MANCHESTER, Iowa -- Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District is hosting its annual tree sale.

The sale includes 18 species of bareroot trees and shrubs, selling for $3.50 each, and three types of potted evergreens, for $12.50 each.

Call 563-927-4590, ext. 3, or email sarah.kelchen@ia.nacdnet.net to request an order form by Feb. 18.

Tags

Recommended for you