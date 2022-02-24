A Dubuque doctor agreed to a citation and to have his prescribing practices monitored after state officials accused him of failing to provide appropriate medical care.
Dr. George B. Isaac, 62, recently reached a settlement agreement with the Iowa Board of Medicine and was issued a citation, warning and $5,000 civil penalty, board documents state. He must take a medical record-keeping course and chronic pain management educational program and will have his prescribing practices monitored for two years.
The resolution came more than four years after board officials originally filed a statement of charges against Isaac.
Isaac practices at Dubuque Rheumatology, 2140 John F. Kennedy Road, Suite B. When the Telegraph Herald called the business on Wednesday, a receptionist relayed that Isaac had no comment at this time. He previously has denied the allegations.
Board officials alleged that between 2010 and 2015, Isaac prescribed medications “without documenting appropriate diagnoses and monitoring,” failed to maintain accurate and timely medical records and violated appropriate pain management standards.
He also was accused of treating patients receiving narcotics, sedatives, muscle relaxants and antidepressants without discussing or documenting that he had discussed potential risks and without coordinating or documenting that he was coordinating those patients’ care with other providers.
Officials also said Isaac failed to explore non-pharmacological treatment options such as physical therapy, exercise, weight loss and surgical intervention.
Kent Nebel, executive director of Iowa Board of Medicine, said it is unusual for a case to take this long to resolve, noting that Isaac’s case ran into scheduling problems and then the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials at first tried to negotiate a settlement agreement. When one couldn’t be reached, they tried to schedule a disciplinary hearing but ran into procedural issues and scheduling conflicts and then the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials had scheduled a disciplinary hearing for April, and the parties reached a settlement leading up to that.
“Both parties came to an agreement that they could live with,” Nebel said. “I think the board feels that the provisions in the settlement agreement will protect the public.”
He said that the board’s filing of charges typically puts doctors on notice of the concerns and they frequently self-remedy the alleged issues. The board also can monitor the practice to ensure there is no danger to the public. Nebel said he could not say what steps were taken in Isaac’s case specifically.
Nebel noted that board officials don’t ask for an admission of guilt in negotiations.
He said that with the settlement, officials will continue monitoring Isaac’s practice.
“There are monitoring provisions in place to ensure that he continues to practice safely,” Nebel said.