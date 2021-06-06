IowaWORKS recently announced it would hold “open air career fairs” in four communities, including Dubuque.
The local event is slated for noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, at Grand River Center, 500 Bell St. Events also are planned for Decorah, Mason City and Waterloo.
The free events are open to the public.
“The event will be held outdoors with the goal of safely connecting employers with job seekers,” a press release states. “The Open Air Career Fair will feature both drive-through and in-person booths for job seekers to obtain information.”
Attendees are encouraged to bring copies of their resumes if they have them.
A COVID-19 vaccination clinic also will be offered in conjunction with the Dubuque event.
For more information, call 563-556-5800 or visit www.IowaWORKS.gov.