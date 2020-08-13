Candidates for federal, state and county offices in southwest Wisconsin advanced in races during the partisan primary Tuesday, but many of the results were not finalized until 10 p.m. or later.
The winners will appear on the ballots during the Nov. 3 general election.
Wisconsin’s THIRD CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind easily defeated Mark Neumann, a former pediatrician from La Crosse, in a Democratic primary. Kind received 52,995 votes, while Neumann obtained 12,783. Kind has held the seat since 1997.
He will face former Navy Seal Derrick Van Orden in the general election. With 36,335 votes in the GOP primary, Van Orden topped public relations professional Jessi Ebben, who garnered 18,819 votes.
STATE SENATE DISTRICT 32
Former Wisconsin Agriculture Secretary Brad Pfaff won a three-way Democratic primary for the seat.
The Onalaska resident, with 12,631 votes, bested Jayne Swiggum, of Gays Mills, and Paul Weber, of La Crosse. Swiggum received 6,458 votes and Weber, 934.
District 32 encompasses Crawford and La Crosse counties and portions of Monroe and Vernon counties.
Democratic incumbent Jennifer Shilling filed her notice of noncandidacy and resigned earlier this year after accepting employment with an electric power cooperative.
In the general election, Pfaff will face Republican Dan Kapanke, of La Crosse, who ran uncontested.
STATE ASSEMBLY DISTRICT 49
State Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, received 3,440 votes in his re-election bid, which was unchallenged in his party.
Democratic hopeful Shaun Murphy-Lopez, of Yuba, bested declared-write-in candidate Barret Galauner, of Platteville, for their party’s nomination. Murphy-Lopez received 3,325 votes while Galauner received none. The district encompasses Grant County and portions of Lafayette, Iowa and Richland counties.
STATE ASSEMBLY DISTRICT 51
State Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, received 3,009 votes, while Democratic challenger Kriss Marion, of Blanchardville, received 4,216. Both ran unchallenged in the primary.
The district spans parts of Lafayette, Iowa, Richland, Sauk and Green counties.
STATE ASSEMBLY DISTRICT 96
Republican incumbent Loren Oldenburg, of Viroqua, was unchallenged in his party’s primary and netted 5,577 votes.
Meanwhile, Josefine Jaynes, of Readstown, garnered 3,127 votes to top fellow Democratic challenger Tucker Gretebeck, of Cashton, who received 2,494.
Assembly District 96 includes parts of Crawford, Monroe and Vernon counties.
COUNTY RACES
In Crawford County, Robin Fisher earned the Democratic bid for county clerk.
Fisher received 1,112 votes, topping Kari Lenzendorf Kronberg, who received 763. Republican incumbent Clerk Janet Geisler is retiring.
The remaining candidates for county office, all Democrats, ran uncontested.
Lukas Steiner received the nomination for district attorney, as did Deanne Lutz for county treasurer. Melissa Nagel earned the nomination for county register of deeds.
In Lafayette County, Lisa Black emerged victorious in the Republican primary for county treasurer.
She garnered 1,026 votes to Jeremiah Kleiber’s 626.
The Republican incumbent, Becky Taylor, is retiring, and no candidates for the position were on Democratic ballots in the primary.
The remaining candidates for county offices, all Republicans, ran uncontested.
Cathy Paulson received the nomination for county register of deeds and Carla Jacobson for county clerk. Jenna Gill also won the primary for Lafayette County district attorney.
All candidates for office in Iowa and Grant counties advanced in uncontested races.
In Iowa County, all ran on the Democratic ticket. Connie Johnson received the nomination for county treasurer, as did Matt Allen for county district attorney.
For the office of register of deeds, Taylor Campbell took the nomination, while Kristy Spurley received the nomination for county clerk.
In Grant County, where all candidates ran as Republicans, Treasurer Carrie Eastlick and District Attorney Lisa Riniker won nominations for their respective offices.
Andrea Noethe likewise received the nomination for register of deeds. Tonya White received the nomination for county clerk.