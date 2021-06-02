CLINTON, Iowa -- An expert today testified that no fingerprints that could be identified were found on the knife after a Dubuque County woman was fatally stabbed.
The final prosecution witnesses testified this morning during the second-degree murder trial of Fontae C. Buelow, 29. He is accused of fatally stabbing his former girlfriend, Samantha J. Link, 21, of Peosta, Iowa, in his Dubuque residence on March 31, 2017, though he maintains that she stabbed herself.
Buelow previously was convicted of second-degree murder for Link’s death in a 2018 trial. He was serving a 50-year prison sentence when the Iowa Supreme Court last year upheld a state Court of Appeals ruling vacating Buelow’s conviction, granting him a new trial. The appellate court ruled that records on Link’s mental health struggles should not have been excluded as evidence during Buelow’s initial trial.
The second trial is taking place in Clinton due to previous publicity in Dubuque County regarding the case.
Jessica Heising, who currently works with the Davenport Police Department, testified about the knife involved in Link's death. In early 2017, Heising worked with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and analyzed fingerprints found on the weapon.
Prints were found on the knife's handle and the base of its blade. But Heising said they were not suitable for identification and, therefore, she was not able to determine if Buelow or Link touched the knife.
"There simply wasn’t enough detail for me to move forward," she said. "I could tell somebody had touched it."
Several factors could make prints not suitable for identification, she said, including moving one's hand while the prints are being left on an object.
Previous testimony revealed that only Link's DNA was found on the knife when the blood on it was tested.
Jurors also watched another Buelow interview conducted by Dubuque Police Department officials. This interview was done after Buelow had been taken into custody but prior to Buelow finding out that Link died.
Buelow again stated the couple got into an argument at Easy Street bar in Dubuque, and then the argument resumed at Buelow's residence. After Buelow tried to force Link to leave, he said, she stabbed herself in the stomach.
He also told officials several times that Link was a "good person," but he no longer wanted anything to do with her.
Cpl. Christopher Gorrell said he informed Buelow of Link's death after the interview.
"He became very emotional," Gorrell said. "He fell to the floor, appeared to be sobbing at times, punching the wall. (He) kind of just went through a whole range of emotions."
Another video recorded after Buelow heard about Link's death also was played. In that video, Buelow knelt down by a table, hanging his hand and putting his hands behind his back.
While the video was difficult to hear clearly in the courtroom, Gorrell said he listened to it before with headphones and heard Buelow say, "Sam, I’m so sorry. Please forgive me. I didn’t mean for any of this to happen."
After the prosecution rested its case, defense attorney David Fautsch made a motion for judgment of acquittal the charge against Buelow outside of the presence of the jury, arguing that the state does not have enough evidence to prove Buelow stabbed Link. Judge Monica Zrinyi Wittig denied the motion.
The trial will resume at around 1:30 p.m. today with defense witnesses.