A Dubuque nonprofit that helps women and children transition out of homelessness recently received a grant from a corporate giving program.

Opening Doors received a $2,500 Life Skills Education grant from the ACT Corporate Giving Committee, according to a press release.

The grant will be used to fund literacy supplies, transportation, work clothing, shoes and boots and government identification for the women at Teresa Shelter and Maria House.

