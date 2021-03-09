A Dubuque restaurant employee is accused of giving employee discounts for meals and pocketing the difference with the actual bill.
Ryan J. Weidemann, 21, of Asbury, Iowa, was arrested at 6:13 a.m. Monday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging second-degree theft.
Court documents state that authorities were contacted by Jack F. Coulter, 57, the owner of Vinny Vanucchis, 180 Main St., on Nov. 13, 2019. Coulter told authorities that he had been alerted by a text message that Weidemann, an employee of the restaurant, was “using the manager discount or the employee discount on bills” and taking the difference with the actual bill.
Coulter told authorities he reviewed transactions from April 1, 2019, to Nov. 13, 2019, and identified “various transactions that were not manager authorized,” according to documents. The total amount involved was $2,103.63.
Authorities interviewed Weidemann on Sept. 29, 2020. He admitted he had given unauthorized discounts in the past and that he knew it was wrong.