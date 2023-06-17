Music was in the air of Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens on Friday morning.
Dozens of lawn chairs and blankets circled Packard Pavilion at the arboretum for Carnegie-Stout Public Library’s free family concert.
More than 150 people — most of them children — gathered to watch a performance by musician Tom Pease, who performed children’s songs such as “8 Hugs A Day” and “Hey Little Ant.”
A gaggle of children joined Pease onstage in singing and dancing during his performance, while others sang along with their families or ran around the park.
Danielle Day, library youth services manager, said Carnegie-Stout will host multiple educational performers at the arboretum this month and next. She said future shows include a comedy and juggling act and an interactive dinosaur exhibit.
Day said the library puts on educational entertainment events to counteract the “summer slide,” a decline in academic skills that kids can experience during summer break when they are away from school.
“We try and incorporate sneaky learning for the kids, so hopefully they can both have fun and be entertained while also keeping their minds active to be engaged with learning materials,” she said.
Diana Robinson attended the event with her two boys, Bentley and Dylan. Bentley, 9, said he likes going to the arboretum because he enjoys hiking and feeding the koi fish.
“It gives you a lot of exercise,” he said. “You never know what you can find.”
Day noted that the library kicked off its summer reading program earlier this month.
“Kids can sign up and get reading logs, and they keep track of their reading during the summer, and they can come back every 10 days after reading and get a small prize,” she said.
Once kids finish the program, they are entered into a grand prize drawing for the opportunity to win either a laptop, Nintendo Switch or a $200 shopping spree with a librarian.
Robinson said this will be her boys’ second summer participating in the program.
“I think it’s important for them to stay active in reading, but it’s also a way of staying active playing with other kids and interacting with the community,” she said.
Becca Ameche attended the concert with her children Vivian, 3, and George, 1. Ameche said her children are involved in the library’s summer preschool and toddler programs.
“As a former teacher, I know how important it is to have that early literacy and expose them to things even outside of regular home life,” she said.
Anna Vosberg brought her 11-month-old daughter, Athena, to the arboretum for the first time.
Even though Athena is not quite ready for the library’s reading program, Vosberg said she plans to enroll Athena in the program when she is older.
“I’m a firm believer in finding things to do with them instead of just sitting them in front of a television for the afternoon,” she said.