The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Desiree M. Hollis, 32, of 1050 Rockdale Road, No. 22, was arrested at 9:13 p.m. Friday in the area of Central Avenue and Ruby Street on charges of domestic assault-display or use of a weapon and three counts of child endangerment. Court documents said Hollis assaulted Jeffrey B. Ellis, 59, of 1050 Rockdale Road, No. 23, on Friday in the 3100 block of Central Avenue.
- Paulette Brooks, 19, of 3712 Pennsylvania Ave., Unit I92, was arrested at 8:16 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Washington Street on charges of domestic assault and disorderly conduct. Court documents state that she assaulted her boyfriend, Kentrall E. Barnes, 29.