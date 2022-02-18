PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- The University of Wisconsin-Platteville chancellor today was named the new president-chancellor of Southern University System in Louisiana.
The system's Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve Dennis Shields as the system's new president and the chancellor of the SU Baton Rouge campus.
Southern University is a historically Black university system that includes two four-year colleges, a law center, a community college and an agricultural research and extension center.
"There is one person, in my opinion, that is the best fit for where Southern is today and where our strategic plan and master plan are striving to take this Southern University System," said the Rev. Samuel C. Tolbert Jr., a member of the Board of Supervisors, during the meeting, which was livestreamed. "Therefore, it is an esteemed honor for me to nominate Dennis Shields, chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, to become the next Southern University president-chancellor."
Tolbert's motion authorized the board chairman to negotiate a contract with Shields. Shields addressed the board via Zoom.
"I am humbled and honored by your confidence in me to take on this role at this wonderful institution of higher education," Shields said. "I couldn't be more happy."
Shields said he was honored to meet with students during a trip to the college.
"It was a remarkable and inspiring experience to spend a couple of hours with them and to observe the leadership of this Board of Supervisors and really take in how much you care about this institution," he said. "I take it as a great responsibility to help work with you to continue the rise of Southern University System."
Current SU President-Chancellor Ray Belton has been with the system for seven years and will retire this summer.
Shields has led UW-P since 2010. He previously has been a finalist for other opportunities, such as positions at Chicago State University and Wright State University, but he was not selected.