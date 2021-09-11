The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Patrick J. Flynn, 43, of 3040 Oak Crest Drive, was arrested at 4:03 a.m. Friday near the intersection of North Grandview Avenue and Ungs Street on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Katie P. Mueller, 21, of 3467 Hillcrest Road, Apt. 5, was arrested at 10:52 p.m. Thursday at her residence on charges of domestic assault and child endangerment. Court documents state that she assaulted her husband, Joshua J. Mueller, 39, of the same address. Joshua Mueller was also arrested at 10:44 p.m. Thursday at Kwik Star, 2035 John F. Kennedy Road, on charges of neglect or abandonment of a dependent person and second-offense operating while intoxicated.
Tania C. Berry, 26, of 317 Klingenberg Terrace, reported $2,000 worth of damage to a vehicle parked at 650 University Ave. between about 9 a.m. Wednesday and 1:25 p.m. Thursday.
Regina M. Murphy, 32, 716 Wilson Ave., No. 1, reported $1,000 worth of damage to a door window between about 11 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday.
ServiceOne, 1840 Radford Road, reported the theft of $1,250 worth of vehicle parts and accessories between about 5 p.m. Sept. 3 and 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Dubuque Police said the arrest of Michael B. McDonald, 66, of 880 S. Grandview Ave., on Wednesday on a warrant charging second-degree theft of a motor vehicle was in relation to charges that had been dismissed and McDonald was released from custody.