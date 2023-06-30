Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
University of Wisconsin
La Crosse
Spring 2023
Illinois
Apple River — Benjamin Vandigo
Galena — Hannah Lacey, Sawyer Quick and Mary Scott
Dubuque, Iowa — Emma Belken
Wisconsin
Bagley — Verity Johnson, Abigail Polodna and Samuel White
Bloomington — Sidney Drone
Boscobel — Emma Creasey
Cassville — Jordyn Vogt
Cuba City — Madison Calvert and McKenzie Calvert
Darlington — Ellie Hemming and Sira James
Fennimore — Will Ahnen, Saralyn Klais, Dillon Koestler, Ethan Koestler, Breelyn Neuroth and Jacob Young
Hazel Green — Marissa Fleege, Mallory Kaiser and Gracie Redfearn
Lancaster — Claudia Ingebritsen
Livingston — Katie Olson
Mineral Point — McKenna Bowers, Ryver Galle, Hunter Heuer, Megan Toay and Cameron Wiegman
Muscoda — Estee Goodwiler
Platteville — Maddy Albert-Nelson, Garrett Baxter, Izzy Carroll, Emily Eggers, Terrell Halverson, Kasey Hammill, Brianna Poller, Abigail Sasse, Kaycie Wagner and Madalyn Zauche
Potosi — Allie Cooley and Weston Kammes
Prairie Du Chien — Ella Hager, Zach Mara, Grant Martin, Hope Martin, Sophie Miller and Bradyn Saint
Shullsburg — Kindle Cook, Peyton Doyle, Janie Gleason and Jaidyn Strang
