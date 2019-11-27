SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior exercise class; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.
Dubuque Area Congregations United 37th Annual Community Interfaith Thanksgiving Sevice, 7 p.m., Resurrection Catholic Church, 4300 Asbury (accessible parking and entrance). Theme: “Make Us Whole.” Speaker: Rev. Dr. Craig Nessan; Music: Dubuque Chorale Children’s Choir; University of Dubuque Choir; Organ- Charles Barland. Offering to go to People in Need; and items for the Dubuque Food Pantry.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Salsa Night with Adam’s Dance Connection, 6 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. A free salsa lesson from 6 to 7. Bring a partner or come solo.
Ron Lubbers, 6 p.m., The OtherSide, 68 Sinsinawa Ave., East Dubuque, Ill.
Theresa Rosetta, Dimensional Brewing Co., 7 p.m., 67 Main St.
Walking Molly, 7 p.m., Dubuque Driving Range, 10740 U.S. 52.
Mixed Emotions, 7 p.m., Char Bar, 60 N. Second St., Platteville, Wis.
HTMF (Hoffmann, Troy, Marceau, Flowers), 8 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar and Grill.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Dueling Pianos, 8:30 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
Thursday
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dance music from big band to oldies, plus requests.
LEARNING
Today
Toastmasters, 5:30 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Develop speaking, communication, and leadership skills in a safe learning environment.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, 7 a.m., St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St. Details: 563-580-9641.
Dubuque YMCA Blood Drive, 9 a.m., Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA, 35 N. Booth St. To schedule an appointment, call 563-556-3371, or visit www.bloodcenterimpact.org.
Rotary Club of Galena, 11:45 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill.
Sertoma Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. Details: 563-582-8179 or 563-590-0018.
Noon Lions Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, second floor, 301 Bell St. Prospective members welcome.
Men’s Journey to Victory, 4 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets, group room 2. A support group for men recovering from addictions or other life challenges. All men are welcome. Details: 563-495-1340.
Wednesday Night Women’s AA Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St., lower level, enter from rear. Details: 563-588-1630.
Dubuque Gamblers Anonymous — Keep it Simple, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College, 680 Main St., room 112. Open support group meeting.
Alcoholics Anonymous: The Outcast Group, 6 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. A 12-step open discussion group for men and women recovering from substance abuse. Details: 563-690-6042.
Al-Anon Westside AFG, 7 p.m., Al-Anon, 1646 Asbury Road, lower level, side entrance.
Al-Anon, AFG 8 p.m., United Church of Christ, 206 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8:30 p.m., Grand View United Methodist Church, 3342 John Wesley Drive. Details: 563-557-9196.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St. 7:30-8:30 p.m. weigh in, 8:40 p.m. meeting. Details: Carrie 563-588-9613.
Thursday
Al-Anon, noon, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 1240 Rush St., Fogarty Hall.
Adult LGBTQ+ Group, 4:30 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. Social support for adults who identify as lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, transgender and/or queer.
Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St. Details: John W., 815-281-1041.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Thursday
Thursday Trivia, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.