Tim Deis and Jodean Grunow want to make an impact on the dearth of local teachers who can instruct high school students in science, technology, engineering and math.
To do so, the two University of Wisconsin-Platteville employees are looking for potential teachers among current high school students in the region.
Through the E’s 2 STEM program, Deis and Grunow connect with promising students to encourage them to become STEM educators.
“We hope to get people in the area that are interested in becoming outstanding teachers, and we hope that they stay in the area,” said Grunow, a graduate admissions counselor at UW-P and emeritus faculty in the math department.
The program is among local efforts to recruit high school students to consider education careers. Educators say that such “grow your own” programs give students a chance to explore a potential interest in teaching, but they also hope those efforts play a role in helping to stem the tide of teacher shortages being felt nationwide.
“We’re really looking at how can we reach out and invite students to become teachers if they’ve shown an interest in that area,” said Mark Burns, executive director of secondary education at Dubuque Community Schools.
Recruiting students
Grunow and Deis, a UW-P math professor, have been working for the past few years to encourage students to pursue teaching careers. After receiving a grant from the National Science Foundation last summer, however, they assembled a formal program.
The two have been connecting with teachers in the region to identify students who one day could be good STEM teachers. Grunow and Deis establish cohorts with the students, teachers and UW-P staff and visit with students, help them enroll in college-level classes and connect them with other educators.
So far, the pair have started working with more than 20 students from several southwest Wisconsin school districts, including in Shullsburg and Mineral Point. Additional schools also have shown interest in the program, including in the Lancaster and Fennimore districts, where teachers have identified students to participate.
“The athletic department at any college, the coaches have these connections with the high school coaches, and these high school coaches say, ‘This kid is a kid that you should be thinking about,’” Deis said. “That’s kind of the idea that we had, that the teachers are in the field with these students and they can identify the kids that not only are good in the content but also have the disposition to be a teacher.”
The effort aims to address a shortage of math and science teachers felt not just locally, but nationwide. Though Deis and Grunow work at the college level, they still feel the impacts when schools struggle to fill positions.
“Our department, the math department here, we’re constantly getting calls, … ‘Is there anybody that can fill a position?’ and we just don’t have that,” Deis said. “And its not just our area. This is a nationwide problem.”
Shelley Weber, a middle and high school science teacher in Shullsburg School District, said the program is a good opportunity to connect with students about potentially becoming teachers.
Because high school teachers have a relationship with their students, those pupils are more likely to trust their instructors’ encouragement to pursue an education career, she said.
“If we feel that there’s something they might be good at, they might have a little more faith in that than some college flyer that get sent to them that they aren’t going to pay as much attention to,” Weber said.
Generating interest
Dubuque Community Schools officials this fall plan to start offering classes in a new education pathway as part of a partnership with Northeast Iowa Community College and Clarke University.
The program allows high school students to take college-level courses through both institutions to prepare them for teaching degrees.
Burns said interest in the pathway has been good, noting that school counselors communicated opportunities to students and VERTEX coaches at the high schools reached out to students who have shown an interest in education.
“We’re able to have at least a section at each high school in some of those education-specific classes,” Burns said.
He also noted that in recent years, district leaders have seen a declining number of applications for different positions.
“We’re in a situation where just about every one of our positions is a hard-to-fill area,” Burns said. “There are not many applicants, and I think we have three, four, five positions this year that went unfilled all year.”
To help remedy that, officials seek to invite students to become teachers if they have an interest in doing so.
“I certainly hope we have more high-quality candidates that are coming forth and applying for positions,” Burns said. “I also think there’s an opportunity to develop some diversity in our teaching staff through programs like this.”
In Bellevue (Iowa) Community School District, students can explore a variety of occupations, including teaching, through a work-based learning program. They also can take online college courses in education, Superintendent Tom Meyer wrote in an email.
Eastern Iowa Community Colleges is working with Bellevue and other area schools to establish an education academy for students, Meyer wrote.
At Wahlert Catholic High School in Dubuque students interested in teaching can explore the field through the school’s internship program, said Katie Lenart, college and career readiness coordinator.
She said students are placed in the education field nearly every semester, and the experience helps them see what it is like to be a teacher and different kinds of careers available in education.
“I think exposure to options is always a great tool for students to have before they start going into whatever they choose to after high school,” Lenart said.
Lizzie Kann, a senior at Wahlert, is doing an internship this semester at Marshall Elementary School in Dubuque. Two mornings each week, she works with a kindergarten and a second-grade class, helping kids with activities and reading them books, among other things.
Kann said she long has wanted to be a teacher, but the internship has helped solidify her interest.
“I just like having conversations with (the children) because they’re little kids — you never know what they’re going to say, and they’re just really sweet kids, too” she said.