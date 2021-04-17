Council meeting

Dubuque City Council members will hold their latest meeting virtually at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 19.

At 5 p.m., council members will hold a work session on Four Mounds Foundation, then a 5:30 p.m. session on brain health.

The meeting will be shown live on Mediacom cable channels 8 and 117.2 at www.cityofdubuque.org/media and at www.facebook.com/cityofdubuque.

Those wishing to submit input before or during the meeting can contact ctyclerk@cityofdubuque.org or comment on the live video on the city’s Facebook page.

Members of the public also can provide audio and written input during sections of the agenda in which public input is accepted by logging in to global.gotomeeting.com/join/337661181. The public also can join the meeting by phone by dialing 1-877-568-4106 and using access code 337-661-181.

Individuals must include their name and address in order to be recognized.

A full meeting agenda with links containing supporting documents can be found at bit.ly/3bPILe5.