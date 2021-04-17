Independence Day celebrations could take on an added significance this summer, as Dubuque’s fireworks shows are poised to return after a one-year, pandemic-induced hiatus.
City Council members on Monday, April 19, will weigh in on a pair of requests for fireworks displays that long have been a staple for residents.
The first request is tied to the July 3 celebration hosted by Radio Dubuque, with events focused around A.Y. McDonald Park as usual. In addition, Dubuque Golf and Country Club has requested approval to host its fireworks display on July 4.
The council’s meeting agenda suggests that both be approved.
Reached Friday, Council Member Brad Cavanagh said he was excited to see the requests on the agenda.
“I am excited to think about the Fourth of July once again being the community party that it should be,” he said. “It has been a really challenging year, and there has been a lot of division. … It would be great if when Fourth of July comes around, we could all celebrate together.”
Cavanagh said he believes such a celebration is contingent on the community continuing to “work together” in the coming months to limit the spread of COVID-19 and increase the number of people vaccinated against it.
That stance was echoed by City of Dubuque Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan, who emphasized that the area is not yet in a position to hold a large-scale event.
“If the fireworks were this week or in the next month, it would be a definite no-go,” she said. “By July, with the goal of vaccinating as many people as we can, it is possible the conditions may be right to host an event at the country club and the riverfront.”
While the events are held outdoors, the Independence Day celebrations are also known for drawing huge crowds.
The event hosted by Radio Dubuque, in particular, is known for its massive turnout.
“It is the largest community event of the year,” said City Council Member Ric Jones. “Nothing else comes close.”
The event, which would be held for the 35th time this year, is highlighted by the fireworks display and an air show featuring military aircraft.
Radio Dubuque General Manager Perry Mason said plans were in motion to host the event last year before the realities of COVID-19 forced its cancellation. That decision was met with a mixed response.
“A lot of people were disappointed by the decision, and there were also a lot of people who thought it was the right thing to do,” he said. “We had to err on the side of caution.”
Country club officials could not be reached for comment Friday.
Corrigan framed last year’s cancellations as a no-brainer.
“We were embarking on the second surge (in cases) at that time,” she said. “We also knew there was too little knowledge or information at that time (about the virus) to plan a large-scale event like that.”
Corrigan believes that any approval of the fireworks dates should come with “disclaimers” that allow for reconsideration if key metrics — such as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations — are pointing in the wrong direction as July 4 approaches.
She also noted that the festivities should be planned with the virus in mind. For instance, sanitization stations would be placed at event sites, and vendors could be spaced out. Event planners also could take steps to avoid the typical congestion that occurs after the fireworks, when spectators simultaneously gravitate toward the exits.
Jones is pleased that the conversation surrounding the Fourth of July festivities is beginning now.
“It certainly takes some planning and preparation,” he said. “I think it would be foolhardy to wait until late June and then start to do your planning. It’s smart to go in the other direction: Start planning early and hope that it is safe to hold the event.”