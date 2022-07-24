Crescent Community Health Center announced hiring:
Sam Bartholomew as a payroll and benefits specialist.
Christie LeRoy as a phlebotomist and lab technician.
Suzanne Chukas as a brain health consultant and counselor.
Laura Willging as a health information coordinator.
Terry Potter as a maintenance technician.
•
Medical Associates Clinic announced that Stephanie Finch joined the business’ hospitalist department, where she will provide care to patients while they are in the hospital. She will work closely with patients, families, physicians and hospital staff to deliver expert inpatient medical treatment.
Medical Associates also announced that Hendrik Schultz is the 2022 recipient of the Iowa Medical Society/COPIC Physician Humanitarian Award. The award recognizes Iowa physicians who volunteer medical services and contribute to their community through principles focused on human dignity, social justice and compassion.
•
Morgan Schadel has been promoted to volunteer coordinator at Stonehill Communities. •
HTLF announced promoting:
Dave Dudek to loan QC analyst I.
Patrick Keleher to portfolio manager.
Samantha Haverland to small-business portfolio manager I.
•
Opening Doors announced promoting Emily Sass to case manager.
•
Finnin Kia earned the Dealer of Excellence designation for the fifth consecutive year. The award recognizes dealers who rank nationally in the top 20% based on site evaluation, business performance and customer satisfaction.
