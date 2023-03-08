Lisa Gable
Historically, key inflection points have driven massive change resulting in the rise of great powers, periods of enlightenment and scientific discovery. Following COVID-19, our most recent inflection point, life did not turn out as optimistically as the past would predict. Inflation, geopolitical unrest and anxiety permeate our conversations. Yet, we are seeing exponential technologies radically reshaping the world and ushering in new business and resource management opportunities.

And there is more good news. We have an advantage our predecessors did not — the active engagement of women at all levels in society — business, national security, philanthropy, governance, finance and education.

Lisa Gable is a former U.S. ambassador, U.N. delegate and author of “Turnaround — How to Change Course When Things Are Going South.” She wrote this for InsideSources.com.

