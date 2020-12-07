Dubuque-based Heartland Financial USA today announced that it had completed a pair of large-scale acquisitions that expanded the company's existing presence in Arizona and Texas.
At the close of business on Friday, Heartland Financial USA acquired four Arizona banking centers from Johnson Bank, completing a deal that had initially been announced in June. Johnson’s Arizona branches had gross loans of approximately $150 million and deposits of about $400 million.
These four banking locations will now operate under the brand of Arizona Bank & Trust, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Heartland.
Heartland also completed its previously announced acquisition of Texas-based AimBank, which boasts approximately $1.85 billion in total assets. At the close of business on Friday, AimBank merged with and into FirstBank & Trust, a Heartland subsidiary based in Lubbock, Texas.
The pair of acquisitions bring Heartland's total assets to nearly $18 billion. The company now has more than 140 full-service banking locations operating in 12 states.