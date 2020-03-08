SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Monday, Mar. 9
Finley Retiree Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Sunshine Family Restaurant West, 1575 Kennedy Road. Open to all Finley Retirees. Come enjoy lunch and fellowship.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-3 p.m. open canasta; 12:30-4:30 p.m. ACBL duplicate bridge; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
Open Gym Play — Granny Basketball, 6:30-9 p.m., Eisenhower Elementary School, 3170 Spring Valley Road. The Leisure Services Department is sponsoring Granny Basketball Open Gym Play on Monday evenings.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-noon intermediate line dancing.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Story Time, 4:30-5 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St., Holy Cross, Iowa. Ages 3-5. Half-hour story times with read-alouds, early literacy activities, and crafts.
Story Time, 3:30-4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road, Epworth, Iowa. Ages 3-5. Half-hour story times with read-alouds, early literacy activities, and crafts.
Story Time, 5:30-6 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. N.E., Farley, Iowa. Ages 3-5. Half-hour story times with read-alouds, early literacy activities, and crafts.
Tuesday, Mar. 10
Aging Well with Statera Team, 5-6 p.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-3 p.m. dominos; noon needlework group; 12:15-3 p.m. open bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge in the dining room.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. dominoes and cards.
Story Time, 9:30-10 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta Branch, 8342 NICC Drive, Peosta, Iowa. Ages 3-5. Half-hour story times with read-alouds, early literacy activities, and crafts.
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Open to the public, must be 21 and older. Details: Gary at 563-542-8175.
Wednesday, Mar. 11
Family Movie & Frozen Buttons, 3-5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 3rd Ave NE, Farley, Iowa. All ages. Make buttons for the first half hour, then stick around for a new release movie and popcorn.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 a.m. lunch; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.
Thursday, Mar. 12
Aging Well with Statera Team, 5-6 p.m., Statera Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Dr.
Family Movie & Frozen Buttons, 5:30-8 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St., Holy Cross, Iowa. All ages. Make buttons for the first half hour, then stick around for a new release movie and popcorn.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit and sew club; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 1 p.m. kitchen bingo; line dancing.
Story Time, 9:30-10 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive, Asbury, Iowa. Ages 3-5. Half-hour story times with read-alouds, early literacy activities, and crafts.
Friday, Mar. 13
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 a.m. lunch.
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5-7 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Open Gym Play — Family Open Basketball, 6:30-9 p.m., Roosevelt Middle School, 2001 Radford Road. The Leisure Services Department is sponsoring Family Open Basketball Play on Friday evenings.
St. Luke’s Fabulous Fridays Artist Performance Series, 12-12:35 p.m., St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St. ( accessible drop off alley entrance). Free event. 12:05 p.m. Performance: Dubuque Senior High School Jazz Band. Dessert and coffee following. Donations accepted for People In Need and church Jesus Fund. Community invited.
Tri-state Singles Dine Out, 6 p.m. Call Mary Lou for details: 563-588-1175.
Saturday, Mar. 14
“The Vote is the Emblem of Our Equality: Victorians and the Fight for Women’s Rights” with Kathy Wilson, 2-4 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Historian Kathy Wilson will be commemorating the 100th anniversary of women’s voting rights with her new presentation: “The Vote is the Emblem of Our Equality.”
PERFORMING ARTS
Sunday, Mar. 8
Christopher’s Very Happy (Jazz) Band, 5-8 p.m., Flatted Fifth Blues & BBQ at Potter’s Mill, 300 Potter Drive, Bellevue, Iowa. Yep, it’s time to get happy with Christopher’s very happy band! Come see these accomplished music professors walk the talk with numerous original Jazz compositions and classic standards.
Elizabeth Mary, 3-6 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Dr, Suite 100.
Topdog/Underdog, 7:30-4:30 p.m., Clarke University, 1550 Clarke Drive. A darkly comic and contemporary fable of brotherly love and family identity, TOPDOG/UNDERDOG tells the story of Lincoln and Booth, two brothers whose names, given to them as a joke, foretell a lifetime.
Wednesday, Mar. 11
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Thursday, Mar. 12
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
Medicinal Purposes, 8-11 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Jam out with Medicinal Purposes — the dynamic folk duo of Pearl Breitbach and Scott Guthrie. http://medicinalpurposesduo.com
Friday, Mar. 13
Jef Spradley, 7-11 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, Suite 100.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 7-11 p.m., Driving Range, U.S. 52 N.
The Resistors, 8-11 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. The Resistors — blues based rock featuring Phil Sullivan on drums, Bill Encke guitar, Gerry Reed bass, Chuck Bregman keys and Colleen Nielsen banjo. Free concert.
Ron Lubbers, 6-10 p.m., Timmerman’s Supper Club, 7777 Timmerman Drive, East Dubuque, Ill. Ron sings dance and song requests. Singing Elvis, Neil Diamond, Frank Sinatra, George Strait, Alan Jackson and Many More.
Searchlight Soul,, 8-11 p.m., Riverboat Lounge, 200 Main St. Enjoy acoustic 90’s rock hits from this duo.
Saturday, Mar. 14
Brown Bottle Bandits, 1:30-5:30 p.m., Sundown Mountain, Tips Up Food & Spirits, 16991 Asbury Road.
In My Life — A Musical Theatre Tribute to the Beatles, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Five Flags Center, 405 Main St. Take a magical musical tour through The Beatles’ most iconic performances in this rock ‘n’ roll stage biography narrated from the unique point-of-view of longtime Beatles manager Brian Epstein.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 9 p.m., Dog House, 1646 Asbury Road.
Live Music: Doug Brundies, 8-11 p.m., Galena Brewing Co., 227 N. Main St., Galena, Ill.
Mixed Emotions Band, 3-7 p.m., The Big House, 3001 160th st, Dyersville, Iowa.
Scott Wilcox, 7-10 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St.
Tanner Scheckel Live Music Performance, 7-10 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Tony Schmitt and JJ Schmitz LIVE, 8-11 p.m., Hotel Julien, Riverboat Lounge, 200 Main St. Enjoy acoustic music from local musicians, Tony Schmitt and JJ Schmitz.
Tony Walker, 7-11 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, Suite 100.
Walking Molly, 8-11 p.m., Anker Inn, 11008 WI-133, Cassville, Wis.
LITERARY ARTS
Monday, Mar. 9
Lego Explorers, 4-5 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive, Asbury, Iowa. Kindergarten and older. With a new theme each month, help characters in a story complete challenges with Legos and Duplos. March theme: Viking voyage.
DESTINATIONS
Today
2020 International Women’s Day and Bell Ringing, 3-4 p.m., Rockdale United Methodist Church, 1500 Old Mill Road (accessible). Observance of International Women’s Day and Bell Ringing; community voices of organizations that empower women and girls. Bell ringing to affirm efforts and solidarity globally. Community invited.
The Maquoketa Doll Show, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., AmericInn, 1910 Nairn Drive, Maquoketa, Iowa.
LEARNING
Wednesday, Mar. 11
Device Advice, 2-4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive, Asbury, Iowa. Have questions about your smartphone or tablet? Come in and we’ll do our best to help you figure it out.
LIFESTYLE
Thursday, Mar. 12
Overeaters Anonymous, 9:30-10:30 a.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 255 W. 10th St. Overeaters Anonymous Preamble: Overeaters Anonymous is a Fellowship of individuals who want to stop eating compulsively. There are no dues or fees for members, diets or scales.
Yoga Fury — Get Zen!, 5-6:30 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Let it out with Kaity Kemp at no-judgment, affirming Yoga Fury. $15 for the drop-in yoga you need and a shot during break.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Monday, Mar. 9
Dubuque Noon Lions Club Pizza Ranch Fundraiser, 4-8 p.m., Pizza Ranch, 2020 Radford Road. Dubuque Noon Lions help individuals detect and treat vision impairments, provide glasses for individuals that may not be able to afford them, vision testing for preschoolers through the area.
Dyersville Community Blood Drive, 1-5 p.m., Dyersville Social Center, 625 Third Ave. SE, Dyersville, Iowa. To donate, please contact Erica Barker at 563-321-9613.
Tuesday, Mar. 10
Fulton Elementary Blood Drive, 3-6 p.m., Moose Lodge, 2635 Windsor Ave. Walk ins welcome.
Friday, Mar. 13
Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School Blood Drive, 2:30-6 p.m., Asbury Fire Department, 5485 Saratoga Road. Call Amber at 563-574-0512 for an appointment.
FOOD & DRINK
Thursday, Mar. 12
Asbury Eagles Club Pizza Night, Asbury Eagles Club, 5900 Saratoga Road. Fresh made from scratch pizza add your own toppings. Dine in or carry out.
Dollar Burger Night, 5-9 p.m., Millennium Marina, 780 Harbor Drive, East Dubuque, Ill. Join us every Thursday night in East Dubuque for ONE DOLLAR burgers! Purchase any beverage, and your burger is only a buck. Toppings are only .50 cents each.
The Original Potosi Saloon Fish Fry, 11 a.m., The Original Potosi Saloon, 192 S. Main St., Potosi, Wis.
Friday, Mar 13
3 Mile House Fish Fry, 4:30-10 p.m., 3 Mile House, 370 U.S. 35, Hazel Green, Wis.
50th Annual Key West Sportsman’s Club Fish Fry, 4:30-8:30 p.m., Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Road. Door Prizes, Silent Auction, and More Tickets $12 in advance, $15 at the door. Available from Club Members or at Happy’s: 563-556-9734.
7 Hills Brewing Company Fish Fry, 11 a.m., 7 Hills Brewing Company, 1085 Washington St.
The Barn Fish Fry, 5 p.m., The Barn, 5090 Sherrill Road, Sherrill, Iowa.
Bluff Lake Catfish Farm Fish Fry, 4-10 p.m., Bluff Lake Catfish Farm, 9301 95th Ave., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Breitbach’s Country Dining Fish Fry, 4-9:30 p.m., Breitbach’s Country Dining, 563 Balltown Road, Sherrill, Iowa.
Burkey’s Bar and Grill Fish Fry, 4-10 p.m., Burkey’s Bar and Grill, 10638 Key West Drive, Key West, Iowa.
Cajun Jack’s Bar & Grill Fish Fry, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Cajun Jack’s Bar & Grill, 1336 U.S. Route 20 W., Elizabeth, Ill.
Catfish Charlie’s Fish Fry, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Catfish Charlie’s, 1630 E. 16th St.
Country Junction Restaurant Fish Fry, 4-9 p.m., Country Junction Restaurant, 913 15th Ave. SE, Dyersville, Iowa.
Diamond Jo Casino Kitchen Buffet Fish Fry, 5-9 p.m., Diamond Jo Casino Kitchen Buffet, 301 Bell St.
Diamond Jo Casino Woodfire Grille Fish Fry, 5-10 p.m., Diamond Jo Casino Woodfire Grille, 301 Bell St.
The Driftless Fish Fry, 5:30-9:30 p.m., The Driftless, 168 E. 10th St.
Dubuque Eagles Club Fish Fry, 5-7:30 p.m., Dubuque Eagles Club, 1175 Century Drive
Dubuque Elks Lodge Fish Fry, 5-8:30 p.m., Dubuque Elks Lodge, 9018 Military Road.
Dyersville Family Restaurant Fish Fry, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Dyersville Family Restaurant, 226 First Ave. E, Dyersville, Iowa.
Eichman’s Bar & Family Restaurant Fish Fry, 4-9 p.m., Eichman’s Bar & Family Restaurant, 11941 U.S. 52 N, Sageville, Iowa.
Gangster’s Bar & Grill Fish Fry, 4:30-9 p.m., Gangster’s Bar & Grill, 2020 N. Main St., Hazel Green, Wis.
Gooch’s Green House Tavern Fish Fry, 4-9 p.m., Gooch’s Green House Tavern, 3544 County Road HHH, Kieler, Wis.
Green Street Tavern Fish Fry, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Green Street Tavern, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill.
Guler’s Corner Fish Fry, 4 p.m., Guler’s Corner, 1895 Hwy 80, Cuba City, Wis.
Hotel Julien Dubuque Caroline’s Restaurant Fish Fry, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque Caroline’s Restaurant, 200 Main St.
Hotel Julien Dubuque Caroline’s Restaurant Fish Fry, 5-10 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque Caroline’s Restaurant, 200 Main St.
J.M.’s Tap Fish Fry, 4:30-9:30 p.m., J.M.’s Tap, 7625 N. Menominee Road, East Dubuque, Ill.
Joliet Event Center Fish Fry, 5-7:30 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St.
Jug’s Main Street Tap Fish Fry, 5-9 p.m., Jug’s Main Street Tap, 200 N. Main St., Elizabeth, Ill.
Kalmes Restaurant Fish Fry, 4:30-9:30 p.m., Kalmes Restaurant, 100 Main St., Saint Donatus, Iowa.
KC 510 Fish Fry, 5-7:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 781 Locust St., Dubuque.
Kieler Parish Fish Fry, 4:30-8:30 p.m., Kieler Parish, 3685 County HHH, Kieler, Wis.
The Market House Restaurant Fish Fry, 4 p.m., The Market House Restaurant, 204 Perry St., Galena, Ill.
Mid-Town Marina Fish Fry, 5 p.m., Mid-Town Marina, 285 Fifth St., East Dubuque, Ill.
Millennium Bar & Marina Fish Fry, 5-9 p.m., Millennium Bar & Marina, 780 Harbor Drive, East Dubuque, Ill.
Moracco Supper Club Fish Fry, 4 p.m., Moracco Supper Club, 1413 Rockdale Road.
Mulgrew’s Tavern Fish Fry, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Mulgrew’s Tavern, 240 Sinsinawa Ave., East Dubuque, Ill.
Neighbors Tap Fish Fry, 4-8 p.m., Neighbors Tap, 1899 Rockdale Road.
The Otherside Fish Fry, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., The Otherside, 68 Sinsinawa Ave., East Dubuque, Ill.
Paradise Bar & Grill Fish Fry, 4-10 p.m., Paradise Bar & Grill, 205 N. Main St., Galena, Ill.
Parish Fish Fry, 4:30-8 p.m., St John the Baptist Catholic Church, 235 Peosta St., Peosta, Iowa. Serving fried cod, baked cod or grilled cheese, hash browns, baked potatoes, cole slaw, corn, applesauce, rolls and lots of desserts! Adults $12, children 5-12 $6, 4 and under free. Carryouts $13.
Q Casino Farmhouse Kitchen Fish Fry (21+), 5-9 p.m., Q Casino Farmhouse Kitchen, 1855 Greyhound Park Road.
Q Casino Q Sports Bar Fish Fry (21+), 11-1 a.m., Q Casino Q Sports Bar, 1855 Greyhound Park Road.
Rhody’s Fish Fry, 5-9 p.m., Rhody’s, 14167 Old Highway Road.
St. Andrew Thomas Parish Fish Fry, 5-7:30 p.m., St. Andrew Thomas Parish, 100 Highway 61 North, Potosi, Wis.
St. John the Baptist Fish Fry, 4-8 p.m., St. John the Baptist, 235 Peosta St., Peosta, Iowa.
Sunset Lanes Fish Fry, 4:30 p.m., Sunset Lanes, 410 S. Main St., Dickeyville, Wis.
Taste Country Roadhouse Fish Fry, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Taste Country Roadhouse, 14877 U.S. Route 20, East Dubuque, Ill.
Timmerman’s Fish Fry, 4:30-9:30 p.m., Timmerman’s, 7777 Timmerman Drive, East Dubuque, Ill.
Village Bar Fish Fry, 4-10 p.m., Village Bar, 3410 County HWY HHH, Kieler, Wis.
West Dubuque Tap Fish Fry, 4-9 p.m., West Dubuque Tap, 1701 Asbury Road, Asbury, Iowa.
Saturday, Mar. 14
Galena Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Prairie Ridge of Galena, 1 Prairie Ridge Drive, Galena, Ill., near Midwest Medical Center. The market has entered winter mode, with the market open once a month from 9 a.m.-noon through April. Additional dates are: Dec. 7, Jan. 11, Feb. 8, March 14 and April 4.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Sunday, Mar. 8
Beginning Wood Carving Classes, 1-3 p.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E., Dyersville, Iowa. Bear Creek Carving is offering a beginning wood carving class at the library. Fee is $35 person and includes all equipment and materials. Students must be at least 12 years old. Registration required.
Monday, Mar. 9
ACBL Duplicate Bridge, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Mar. 10
Activities for the blind/low vision people, Tri-State Independent Blind Society, 1068 Cedar Cross Road. A variety of activities will take place each week. Details: 563-556-8746.
Wednesday, Mar. 11
Lunch & Learn: Small Space Gardening, 12-1 p.m., Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St. Learn about a variety of techniques to make the most of your garden this year no matter how small. AJ will teach you how to maximize production and answer your questions about small garden spaces.
Sheet Pan Dinners, 6-8:30 p.m., Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St. Clean eating has never been so easy to make and clean up. In this hands-on class, you will make and enjoy three healthy sheet pan dinners. Must pre-register, class fee: $30.
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, Tri-State Independent Blind Society, 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:30 p.m. early bird game; 7 p.m. regular games. Details: 563-556-8746.
Thursday, Mar. 12
Thursday Trivia, 6-8 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Friday, Mar. 13
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, Tr-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:30 p.m. early bird game; 7 p.m. regular games. Details: 563-556-8746.
Saturday, Mar. 14
Easy as Pi(e), 3-5:30 p.m., Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St. Celebrate Pi Day with Pie. Mix, roll and bake a pie with a crust made from scratch by you. Enjoy a tasting of mealy and flaky crusts + fruit and cream pie samples. Make an entire pie to take home. Cost is $35.
Straw Bale Gardening, 9-10 a.m., Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St. A one hour class where you will explore the benefits and challenges of growing in a bale of straw and how to prepare, plant, and maintain a straw bale garden. Cost: $10 and optional workshop after.
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, Tr-State Independent Blind Society, 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:30 p.m. early bird game; 7 p.m. regular games. Details: 563-556-8746.
other events
Tuesday, Mar. 10
B2B Referral Group, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Chamber Boardroom, 300 Main St. Does your organization depend on word of mouth marketing? Are you looking for more effective ways to get the word out about the services your organization provides?
Thursday, Mar. 12
B2B-2 Referral Group, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Chamber Boardroom, 300 Main Street. Does your organization depend on word of mouth marketing? Are you looking for more effective ways to get the word out about the services your organization provides?