MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Maquoketa Community School District leaders are proposing a four-day school week with longer instructional days for the rest of the school year.
School board members will hold a public hearing on the proposed calendar at 5:30 p.m. today, Feb. 10, via Zoom. A link to join the meeting virtually will be available on the district’s website.
Officials propose adding 20 minutes to each school day starting on Tuesday, Feb. 16, and having students attend Monday through Thursday. Students have been learning remotely on Fridays so far this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
District officials in an announcement wrote that the changes are being proposed in response to a law requiring districts to offer fully in-person instruction.
Superintendent Chris Hoover said district leaders opted for the four-day week so they could create the least amount of disruption to the current schedule, allow staff to continue supporting the 172 students still learning online and ensure all buildings are thoroughly disinfected.
“If we go five days a week, it doesn’t give us time to do any of those things,” Hoover said, noting that state guidance on the new law permits the change.
He said the proposed calendar still would allow the district to meet instructional time requirements for the school year.