Karol Kennedy (right) is sworn in as Dubuque County recorder by County Auditor Kevin Dragotto at the courthouse in Dubuque on Monday.

 Benjamin Fisher

Karol Kennedy Age: 48 Residence: Dubuque Family: Three adult children and 4 granddaughters Relevant experience:

32+ years of experience in the Dubuque County Recorder’s Office, beginning as a high school intern in 1990 Hobbies: Spending time with her granddaughters and eating chocolate

