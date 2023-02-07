Karol Kennedy Age: 48 Residence: Dubuque Family: Three adult children and 4 granddaughters Relevant experience:
32+ years of experience in the Dubuque County Recorder’s Office, beginning as a high school intern in 1990 Hobbies: Spending time with her granddaughters and eating chocolate
A split Dubuque County Board of Supervisors on Monday appointed a longtime employee to serve as county recorder for two years.
Recommended for you
Karol Kennedy will fill the vacancy created when John Murphy resigned as of Jan. 3 after being reelected last year. Kennedy had been serving as the county’s deputy recorder and has worked in the county recorder’s office for 32 years.
Supervisors Ann McDonough and Harley Pothoff voted for Kennedy’s appointment. Supervisor Wayne Kenniker voted against it.
“Our employees are our greatest asset,” Pothoff said. “I think giving a current employee the opportunity to broaden their horizons is also the opportunity for cross training. It would also save the county a substantial amount of money over the next two years. Given the current situation with the budget and legislation, that carries a lot of weight with me.”
Kennedy will continue the work she has been doing as deputy while also assuming the recorder’s duties. With her appointment, Kennedy’s pay will increase from that of a $80,055 salary — as a deputy paid 85% of the recorder’s salary — to a $94,182 salary rate for the remainder of the fiscal year, ending June 30. The Board of Supervisors has not yet voted on increases for elected officials in the next fiscal year.
Kennedy plans to cover her previous duties as well as her new duties and to not fill the deputy recorder position, in essence saving that salary, plus benefits, to a tune of around $100,000, according to county human resources staff.
McDonough previously announced her support for Kennedy’s appointment and approached Monday’s meeting ready to move ahead.
Kenniker continued to have concerns about Kennedy’s appointment.
“I don’t doubt Karol Kennedy’s ability to do all the tasks that are in the recorder’s office and do them well,” he said. “One of my concerns is stacking the two positions together.”
Kennedy was one of five applicants for the vacancy. Also applying were Keith Lucy, who ran for recorder in 2022 as an independent candidate and was topped by Murphy; former County Supervisor Daryl Klein; 12-year Asbury City Council Member Curt Kiessling; and Mona Manternach, a retired, longtime employee of several county departments, including the recorder’s office.
Kennedy’s appointment will run through the end of 2024.
Just before taking her oath of office after Monday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Kennedy said she was not concerned about the workload she would be adding.
“Once we get (three new employees) up to a good spot training-wise, we’ll be back in the flow of things, so I don’t have those concerns at this time,” she said. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to continue what we’ve been doing in serving the public.”
Kennedy already participated in her new department’s budget development for the coming fiscal year, which will begin July 1, learning some of that new duty from Murphy and County Auditor Kevin Dragotto — who technically held the recorder’s role since Murphy’s departure.
Attending and photographing Kennedy’s swearing-in was longtime and now retired County Recorder Kathy Flynn Thurlow. She said Kennedy had her full confidence and support.
“Karol started in the office even before me, when she was a high schooler,” said Thurlow, who held the office for 22 years, beginning in 1992. “She knows every aspect of the job, and she is a quick learner.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.