A Jo Daviess County, Ill., native was among the 52 American hostages released by Iran 40 years ago.
Col. Leland Holland, originally of Scales Mound, was a Loras College graduate, career Army officer and Vietnam vet serving as U.S. Army attache in the U.S. Embassy in Tehran when Iranians seized the embassy and took the Americans hostage on Nov. 4, 1979 — beginning 444 days of captivity. Holland and the other hostages were released on Jan. 20, 1981.
Following the hostages’ 1981 release, Holland served at the Pentagon and at a military installation in Virginia until his retirement in 1987. He died in 1991.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on Holland’s release in its Jan. 21, 1981, edition.
FOR THE HOLLANDS, THE DARK DAYS ARE OVER
SCALES MOUND, Ill. — A yellow satin ribbon graces a fence post on the Ed Holland farm, but the 14½ months of waiting that it marked ended with a phone call at 4 a.m. today.
The call woke Clara Holland out of a sound sleep, but she didn’t mind.
“What you been doing?” asked Col. Leland Holland.
“I was sleeping as fast as I could,” Clara Holland teased her oldest son, one of 52 Americans whom Iran released Tuesday.
A few tears came then, said Mrs. Holland.
“He sounded fine. He is fine,” she said, the weariness of the past days replaced by a certain excitement.
The Hollands talked for 45 minutes about his captivity in Iran, about the Air Force hospital and about the Scales Mound farm that has nurtured five generations of the Holland family.
“I told him I didn’t know if he wanted to talk about it or forget it,” Clara Holland said. “But he said he didn’t mind. He said he’s sure glad to be out of that country. He’s sure fed up with them. He talked about some of their life there. It wasn’t all roses.”
Col. Holland said some of the hostages were abused physically by their Iranian captors, something his mother had feared throughout the 444 days of captivity.
“They were certainly mean to some of them,” Mrs. Holland said.
But those dark days are over now.
Col. Holland said during a second phone call later this morning from one of the hospital’s 24 telephones that former President Jimmy Carter would go room to room to talk to the 52 when he arrives at the yellow-ribbon-bedecked hospital.
And the family is planning a reunion.
“He thinks they’re coming to Andrews (Air Force Base) about Sunday. We’re anxious to get together,” Clara said.
She has been offered a complimentary round-trip ticket to meet her son. The rest of the family — Col. Holland’s wife, the former Mary Ann Collins, of Dubuque, his children, and brothers Ed and Pat and their families — also will try to go to Washington, Clara said.
The celebration will be a private time — as the waiting has been — for the stoic members of the close Holland family.