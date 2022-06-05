1 killed in Cascade fire
CASCADE, Iowa — A Wednesday night fire in Cascade killed a resident and badly damaged a building housing both apartments and a business.
Christian Wagner, 39, died in the blaze, according to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department. Wagner lived in an upstairs apartment at 206 First Ave. W.
Cascade Fire Chief Bert Kraai said firefighters were dispatched to the building at about 9 p.m. Wednesday. The business Interior Elements occupies the building’s storefront, while there also is an upstairs apartment and an apartment in the rear of the building.
The building is considered a total loss. Authorities stated that the exact cause of the fire is not yet known but that it does not appear suspicious.
Students, staff, families bid farewell to Fulton as school closes
Aubree Moreno had many fun experiences during her four years at Fulton Elementary School in Dubuque, including field trips to Miracle League Park and Sutton Swimming Pool.
The Dubuque third-grader said a celebration and picnic held at Comiskey Park on Wednesday also will rank highly on her list of memories as she says goodbye to the school, which will not reopen this fall.
“(I’ll miss) all my friends and the teachers because we’re all going to different schools,” she said.
At Comiskey Park on Wednesday, children sprawled on the grass to eat with their families, played raucous games of basketball or kickball and giggled as they joined their teachers in hula-hooping contests. Many wore commemorative red T-shirts emblazoned with the words “Once a Steamer, Always a Steamer” and the years Fulton was open: 1889 to 2022.
Throughout the afternoon, a steady stream of students embraced Principal Chris Nugent as they left with their families. She said the last day sparked a range of emotions as she watched the simultaneous celebrations and goodbyes.
Major NW Arterial project to soon start
A two-year, $9.2 million project to rehabilitate and reconstruct a significant portion of the Northwest Arterial will kick off on Monday, June 6.
The project includes the rehabilitation of the arterial’s southbound lanes and the reconstruction of the northbound lanes from U.S. 20 to John F. Kennedy Road.
Starting Monday, crews will begin working on the Pennsylvania Avenue intersection.
They will start by closing the western half of the intersection for about two weeks. Southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane, and various turns will be unavailable.
Crews then will move to the eastern half. That work is expected to take another two weeks.
They then will move to the Asbury Road intersection, with the goal of having both intersections fully opened by the time school starts in August.
Crews then will focus on the southbound lanes of the arterial. That portion of the project should be complete in November. The northbound lanes will be completed next year.
Dubuque barbecue restaurant reopens in new location this weekend
As Antywone and Francén Sanders worked on their new barbecue restaurant location in Dubuque ahead of its opening, someone popped their head in the door to ask if they were open. Then, someone else did. And another person.
“Every single day that we’re here, five to 10 people ask if we’re open,” Antywone said.
Frannie’s BBQ reopened on Saturday at its new location, 1850 Central Ave., the former home of Downtown Billiards. The eatery, formerly known as Boaz BBQ, offers both sit-down and catering services.
Antywone and Francén felt that relocating to Central Avenue was a good move for their business, especially since the new location is triple the size of the previous one.
The menu still boasts soul food favorites, including brisket, ribs, wings and beef tips. The eatery also features a bar, arcade games and two pool tables.
MLB launches lottery for tickets to Field of Dreams game
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Iowa residents who want to watch the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds square off in Dyersville now can register for tickets.
Major League Baseball on Thursday morning opened the lottery for tickets to the Aug. 11 game at the Field of Dreams site.
The lottery only is open to Iowa residents, and registrations will be accepted through Thursday, June 9, at mlb.com/fans/field-of-dreams/tickets. Those selected will have a chance to buy up to two tickets and one parking pass for the game.
Prices will remain the same as for last year’s game, with left-field bench-style seats costing $375, while regular ballpark tip-up seats, located between the dugouts, will be priced at $450.
About 8,000 fans will be able to attend this year’s game. At least 25% of the tickets — or 2,000 — will go exclusively to people with Iowa zip codes who were chosen through the lottery.
