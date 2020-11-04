Republicans won back an Iowa House of Representatives seat held by an incumbent who switched parties since the last election.
Cascade dentist Steve Bradley on Tuesday defeated Iowa Rep. Andy McKean, D-Anamosa, for the seat representing Iowa House of Representatives District 58, which covers Jackson County, more than half of Jones County and a portion of Dubuque County near Cascade. Bradley tallied 8,655 votes — 52.86% of the ballots cast — to McKean’s 7,706.
“I knew this was going to be a very challenging race going against up a long-term politician of 40 years,” Bradley said. “We poured all of our energy and enthusiasm into this race. Getting to know Iowans on the campaign trail has given me the opportunity for lifelong friendships.”McKean said he was disappointed by the election’s outcome.
“Of course I am disappointed, but it was very clear that (President) Donald Trump won my district by a staggering vote. I came fairly close,” he said
Bradley, 58, started campaigning for the seat in August 2019, a decision spurred in part by McKean’s decision to switch political parties.
McKean held elected office as a Republican for more than 40 years, including previous stints in the Iowa House from 1979 to 1992 and the Iowa Senate from 1993 to 2002. He returned to the Iowa House in 2017 and was re-elected in 2018. But he made national headlines in April 2019 when he — the longest-serving Republican in the Iowa Legislature — switched to the Democratic Party. He cited the actions of Trump as chief among the reasons he switched.
IOWA HOUSE DISTRICT 96MONTICELLO, Iowa — Iowa Rep. Lee Hein cruised to a re-election win Tuesday.
The Republican and lifelong Monticello resident garnered 10,752 votes, compared to Democratic challenger Everett Chase’s 4,689.
Hein has represented House District 96 since 2011. The district covers Delaware County and the northwestern part of Jones County.
Hein said he was eager to return to Des Moines to address an issue he had begun to during the 2020 legislative session before it was derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic — rural emergency medical services.
“We have got to figure out some sort of a funding mechanism for rural EMS services,” he said. “We’ve got to figure out some way to get help to people when they call 911 and expect help in a timely manner.”
This is not listed as an essential service by the state government.
“And I don’t know if it ever will be at the statewide level, but I would like to get counties some way to be able to get the resources they need to these departments,” he said.
Hein chairs the Iowa House Ways and Means Committee, controlling tax policy from the chamber.
He acknowledged the possible need for action from that committee in rebounding from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. But he would not speak to what that might be before seeing the books.