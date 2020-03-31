BELLEVUE, Iowa – Two Jackson County parks will not open this week due to the rising Mississippi River.
Both Spruce Creek Park in Bellevue and South Sabula Lake Park in Sabula are affected, according to an online announcement by Jackson County Conservation.
The campgrounds are closed until further notice.
The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Mississippi River in Jackson County until further notice.
The river stood at 14.79 feet at Bellevue this afternoon. The flood stage is 17 feet. The river is expected to rise to near flood stage by Monday, April 6.