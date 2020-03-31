News in your town

2 Jackson County parks won't open this week due to rising river

Dubuque County Dairy Promotion Banquet rescheduled to May 8

Archdiocese of Dubuque announces cancellation of Holy Week, Easter services

3 in Jones County among 73 new COVID-19 cases in Iowa; state total at 497

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Tuesday morning)

2 Dubuque inmates accused of filling bottles with urine

Police: Maquoketa woman stabs man in their residence

Manchester launches digital notification system

Cascade to flush hydrants

Dyersville museum seeks items for exhibits

Lafayette County supervisors advance code of ethics without amendment

Deere temporarily shuts down Dubuque plant after COVID-19 case confirmed

Camp Courageous cancels annual omelet breakfast

Paid leave requirement eased for Iowans filing for unemployment due to COVID-19

Galena Festival of Performing Arts cancels summer events

Earlville Easter Egg Hunt canceled due to health concerns

Social Security officials warn of scam related to COVID-19

Group raising money to stock 4 food pantries in Jo Daviess County

Ohnward cancels April 25 show

Delaware County Fairgrounds offers free camper space to health care workers

Local law enforcement reports

Iowa Supreme Court to review order tossing conviction in Dubuque murder case

Wisconsin voters to weigh in on crime victims amendment

Southwest Wisconsin municipalities experience rush of absentee voting amid COVID-19 concerns

Pandemic pantry tips: Think safety, use of available items when planning meals

SW Wisconsin schools garner state academic achievement awards

Local shelters ramp up efforts to find homes for animals amid pandemic

Dubuque County health officials expect peak in COVID-19 cases in 2 weeks

Free period product distribution event planned April 4

Dubuque police investigating reports of fraudulent debit card use

Dubuque County health officials expect peak in COVID-19 cases in 2 weeks

Peosta roadway closed due to paving project

Viking River Cruises announce Mississippi River voyages, including Dubuque stop

TH to livestream press conference featuring Buol, Baker, Dubuque County health leaders

Galena Festival of Performing Arts cancels summer events