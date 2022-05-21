There’s one couple at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque whose relationship is so close, one of them can’t bear to even lose sight of the other.
“Our wood ducks are a pair,” said Maddi Hoppman, an aquarist at the museum. “When the female loses sight of the male duck, she will sit there and squawk until she can find him. Even if he is just on the other side of (the artificial tree lying across the exhibit), she feels he might be lost.”
The Telegraph Herald is regularly providing a closer look at animals at the museum. This week’s profile takes a look at the pair of wood ducks residing with turtles, fish and other ducks in the Backwater Marsh aquarium — the first animal exhibit that visitors see when they enter the William Woodward Discovery Center. Here are five facts about the wood ducks.
SPOT THE MALE-FEMALE DIFFERENCE
Male and female wood ducks are easy to tell apart because of their differences in appearance.
“Male wood ducks are more colorful,” Hoppman said. “They have green and purple (heads) and that color is used to attract females in the wild.”
The females have grayish heads with a white pattern around their eyes.
WHAT’S FOR DINNER? ACORNS WOULD BE GREAT
Wood ducks are found in wooded areas adjacent to rivers, lakes and streams and although omnivorous, they prefer vegetable matter.
“They forage on nuts and seeds and plant matter in the woods,” Hoppman said. “Acorns are actually one of their favorite foods. They also do eat aquatic insects when they are by the water. We give our birds worms on occasion.”
The river museum’s wood ducks are 7 years old. They could live as long as 16 to 20 years in captivity, where they are safe from predators, hunting and habitat loss.
‘HE WILL WALK UP THE STAIRS’
The current threat of avian flu has prompted museum staff to take precautions to safeguard their birds, including placing barriers along the rim of the exhibit to keep the birds from wandering.
The ducks already are prevented from flying, but before the precautions were in place, they would occasionally slip out of the aquarium.
“If they did get out at night, they would trigger motion sensors so we knew they got out,” Hoppman said. “Our male wood duck kind of trained himself. If he gets out, he will walk up the stairs (to the discovery center’s second floor) so we would know he got out. So that’s nice.”
WOOD DUCKS CAME BACK FROM THE BRINK
Hunting regulations have helped bring wood ducks back from the brink of disappearing in the wild.
“In the 19th century, they were almost extinct in the wild due to (unregulated) hunting,” Hoppman said. “Now, their population is thriving even with hunting.”
THEY’RE USED TO VISITORS, BUT…Visitors who approach the wood ducks might see the ducks quickly swim to the other side of the aquarium. Don’t take it personally.
“They are kind of shy,” Hoppman said of the ducks. “Even though they are used to people, sometimes, when more people enter the exhibit area, they will try to get out because they feel a little wary.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.