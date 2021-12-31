A Dubuque teen recently pleaded guilty to several charges, including those stemming from a shooting earlier this year.
Alexander J. Carman, 18, of Dubuque, pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon-threats only and going armed with intent. He also pleaded guilty to an unrelated charge of fourth-degree theft.
If a plea deal is accepted, then dismissed will be charges of assault while participating in a felony, assault with a dangerous weapon and carrying a weapon.
Plea documents state that prosecutors will seek a five-year prison sentence in the case, but Carman is seeking a deferred judgment. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.
Court documents state that Carman, then 17 years old, was one of three teens arrested following a shooting on March 1 in the area of Oak and Burns streets.
Shelby M. Strong, who lived at 65 Burns St., told officers that three teenagers shot at her residence, documents state. Strong reported that the three were acquaintances of her children.
Charles D. Tyler, 19, also was arrested in connection with the shooting. He faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, assault while participating in a felony, going armed with intent, assault with a dangerous weapon and carrying a weapon. His next court appearance is set for Jan. 18.
Tyler identified Carman as the person who exited the vehicle and fired rounds at 65 Burns St., documents state.
Carman initially was charged as a juvenile in the case, but he later was waived to adult court. Another then-17-year-old also was apprehended but faces juvenile charges.
Carman's sentencing hearing is set for Jan. 31 at the Dubuque County Courthouse.