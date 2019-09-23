ELIZABETH, Ill. — Authorities said an intoxicated driver was injured in a crash Saturday afternoon in rural Elizabeth.
Jackie S. Flickinger, 64, of Galena, was taken by ambulance to Midwest Medical Center in Galena for treatment of her injuries, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
A press release states that Flickinger was traveling north on South Elizabeth-Scales Mound Road at about 4 p.m. Saturday when her vehicle veered partially off the roadway and sideswiped a guardrail. The vehicle then veered back across the roadway and entered the west ditch.
Flickinger faces charges of driving under the influence, improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, illegal transportation of alcohol, failure to have automobile insurance and driving in the wrong lane.