A crash in Dubuque County was the most-read article on TelegraphHerald.com this past week.

Below are the 10 most-read stories on the website from April 19 through Sunday.

1.) 1 airlifted with ‘life-threatening’ injuries after crash near Peosta

2.) Biz Buzz Tuesday: Local eatery temporarily closes; banquet hall expands; home decor business opens

3.) Police: Dubuquer faces charges after leading law enforcement on 2 chases, holding woman

4.) Construction on deteriorating Dubuque landmark delayed by pandemic

5.) More than 1 year after Dubuque counselor’s death, friends, family gather to celebrate her life

6.) Asbury woman brings local eateries close to home with neighborhood food-truck events

7.) Longtime Dubuque monument maker moving, expanding

8.) Dubuque police deploy stop sticks in chase; 1 arrested

9). Local family supports son through autism diagnosis, shares growth, gains

10). Dubuque council nixes development agreement for new restaurant

