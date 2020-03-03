Police said a man showed a gun to three women during a “road rage” incident Sunday night in Dubuque.
Austin D. Litka, 22, of Bellevue, Iowa, was arrested just before midnight Sunday in the area of West Locust and Ellis streets on a charge of assault while displaying a weapon.
Court documents state that a vehicle in which Litka was a passenger was northbound on Locust Street approaching West 15th Street at about 11:15 p.m. Sunday when a vehicle driven by Nnekha A. Hood, 26, of Asbury, Iowa, pulled onto Locust from West 15th and almost struck the vehicle in which Litka was riding. Hood then sped up and passed the other vehicle “at a high rate of speed,” then stopped in the street in front of the car carrying Litka near the intersection of West Locust and Angella streets.
“Once the vehicles stopped, all occupants got out of the vehicles,” documents state.
Litka “quickly approached” Hood and her two passengers, Kiara M. Alfred, 19, of 866 W. Fifth St., and Sierra N. Hurst, 18, of 3716 Pennsylvania Ave., No. H80.
“As he approached them, he exposed a .45-caliber, semiautomatic handgun on his right hip and (pointed) at them with his left hand, yelling at them to get back into the vehicle,” documents state.
Litka told police that he approached the women but did not threaten them with the gun.
“He stated the weapon was only exposed because his sweatshirt inadvertently came up over the gun,” the documents state.
Police said traffic cameras supported the account of the three women.