PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Grant County authorities said a man was injured Monday when his vehicle hit a guardrail and rolled.
James Plehn, 43, of Woodman, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 1:05 p.m. Monday on Grant County C in Wyalusing Township. A news release states that Plehn was southbound when the sun got into his eyes and he left the roadway, crashing into the end of a guardrail. His vehicle then rolled over into a box culvert.