Holy Family Catholic Schools leaders have met their goal to raise $25 million in a fundraising campaign that will support a variety of system efforts.
Officials announced Wednesday that they reached the goal in the largest fundraising effort in the system’s history.
The campaign was announced publicly in April, though officials raised more than $20 million in a silent phase of the campaign at the beginning of the year. Officials received a $10 million matching pledge and $2.25 million in matching pledges from campaign volunteers and others, a press release states.
“We hit the goal in 11 months,” said Institutional Advancement Director Bob Noel. “The goal of the campaign was $25 million by 2025.”
According to the campaign website, the schools now have secured $25,071,369 in pledged donations.
Of the $25 million, $6.5 million is going toward facility improvement projects, including the renovation to accommodate Our Lady of Guadalupe Spanish Immersion School at the Holy Family Kane Street campus and renovations at St. Columbkille Elementary School.
Our Lady of Guadalupe made a permanent move this fall to Holy Family’s main campus on Kane Street, home to Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School and Wahlert Catholic High School.
The system also is contributing to the construction of a new Resurrection Elementary School. The $8.6 million, three-story building remains on track to be ready for students next fall.
The remaining $18.5 million from the system’s fundraising campaign will fund endowments supporting a wide variety of continuing and recurring initiatives, from enhancing academic programs, to investing in scholarships to recruit new students, to supporting salaries and benefits for faculty and staff.
That money is for “doing things above and beyond what the budget could normally do to go from being good to being great,” Noel said.
Chief Administrator Phillip Bormann pointed to scholarships as a particularly exciting piece. A total of $10.5 million of the endowments will go toward scholarships and addressing transportation needs.
The school system hopes to increase enrollment with student recruitment and retention.
“That’s $10.5 million to help make Catholic education affordable to anyone in the community,” Bormann said.
This fall, pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade enrollment in the system was down 7.9% compared to five years earlier. Officials decided to close Holy Ghost and St. Anthony elementary schools at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
Also from the $18.5 million raised in the campaign will be a $4 million endowment for long-term support of teacher pay and benefits and investing in professional development and continuing education opportunities.
A $3 million endowment will be dedicated to academics and activities.
Focuses include supporting college and career readiness services to include ACT prep and internship opportunities, investigating new magnet programs at Resurrection and St. Columbkille elementary schools, foreign-language immersion curriculum, after-school programming and athletic and arts programs.
One arts initiative includes a fourth-through-12th-grade strings program. Also on the horizon is after-school instrumental programing.
A final $1 million endowment will be focused on Catholic faith formation initiatives such as developing personalized religious curricula and establishing a campus ministry fund to support student mission work.
All of the pledged donations will be collected before 2026. Officials noted that in addition to multi-million dollar gifts, the campaign also received smaller, one-time gifts from families and alumni.
“Some of what we’re trying to do is not only to transform Holy Family, but also guaranteeing we have Catholic education in Dubuque forever,” Noel said. “It’s a testament to the great support we have in the community.”