Dubuque police said three people were injured when a vehicle crashed into two parked cars and a house Tuesday afternoon in Dubuque.
Jemty Aititi, 40, and two passengers, Tyler M. Aititi, 9, and Tylerson C. Aititi, 6, all of Dubuque, were transported to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of their injuries, according to police.
The crash occurred at about 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of White Street. Police said Jemty Aititi was driving south when he experienced a medical emergency and lost control of his vehicle. It struck a parked car, crossed the roadway and struck another parked car in the driveway of 2518 White St. Aititi’s vehicle then struck the house at 2518 White St., causing $25,000 worth of damage.
Aititi was cited with no valid driver’s license and failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Online property records state that the single-story home is owned by Robert F. and Lisa L. Klauer. Police said the owners were notified of the property damage.