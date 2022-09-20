The following notable action was taken by Dubuque City Council on Monday.
Novelty Iron Works building
Action: City Council members voted, 7-0, to approve assigning a development agreement tied to the Novelty Iron Works Building, 333 E. 10th St., to the Hotel Dubuque LLC, and scheduling a public hearing for the approval of an amendment to that agreement that would provide about $4.2 million in financial incentives to the company.
Background: The Hotel Dubuque LLC is planning to develop a new hotel in an unused portion of the Novelty Iron Works building, with intentions of investing $25 million in the structure.
Under the proposed amendment to the development agreement, the company would utilize nine years of remaining tax increment financing rebates currently tied to the building, along with adding an additional 10 years of rebates for the hotel development, amounting to $4,159,329 in incentives.
What’s next: The public hearing for the proposed development agreement amendment will be held on Oct. 3. Officials constructing the new hotel intend to open it sometime in fall 2023.
Dubuque Dream Center
Action: City Council members approved a grant agreement providing the Dubuque Dream Center with $300,000 for its purchase and rehabilitation of the former Fulton School building, 2540 Central Avenue.
Background: The Dubuque nonprofit intends to use the Fulton building as a second operational site in order to expand the number of children it serves.
Last week, the Dubuque Community School Board voted unanimously to approve selling the building to the Dream Center for $500,000, following its decision to close the school at the end of the 2021-2022 school year. The Dream Center was the only bidder of the property.
What’s next: Dream Center officials intend to use the $300,000 from the city as a 10% match in an application for a $3 million state grant that would fund both the purchase and renovation of the building.
Dream Center officials have previously stated they intend to make various upgrades to Fulton, including purchasing a new boiler and heating and cooling systems, renovating the kitchen area and making the facility more Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant.
Library project
Action: City Council members voted, 7-0, to approve a construction contract with Black Hawk Roofing company.
Background: The library’s roof on the central and east site are 19 years old and showing signs of deterioration. A previous analysis of the building identified that portions of the roof would need to be repaired. For the current project, crews will install a new roofing membrane to “ensure the long-term viability of the building and to eliminate the potential for water damage,” council documents state.
Two bids were submitted for the project, with Black Hawk Roofing Company submitting the lowest bid of $119,000. Adding in the cost for materials brings the total project cost up to $213,060.
What’s next: The project is expected to be completed by Dec. 23.
