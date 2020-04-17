Dubuque County officials announced plans to lease the farmland adjacent to the county’s care facility 35 years ago.
The farmland had been the centerpiece of the former Dubuque County Home established in the 19th century. The home originally operated as a facility for the poor, who lived there in exchange for performing chores on the farm.
The facility eventually became a residential care center for people with mental health issues.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the decision to lease the farmland in its April 7, 1985, edition.
COUNTY FARM SALE SIGNALS END OF AN ERAPaul Gross stood behind the Dubuque County Care Facility and pointed to the 256 acres of rolling farmland he has managed for 33 years.
“That’s the old ice house,” he said, pointing to a small, white building. “They used to cut ice out of the creek.”
Like the ice house, Gross and the land he cultivated soon will no longer be a part of the care facility. Gross is retiring in August, and the county supervisors plan to auction the farm machinery and lease the land west of Dubuque off U.S. 20 near the fairgrounds.
By leasing the land, Dubuque County will join the majority of Iowa counties that are getting out of the “county farm” business. Of the state’s 99 counties, 67 have care facilities, but only 23 counties still farm them, said Cal Jacobs, president of the Iowa Association of County Care Facility Administrators.
“Poor farms” are the remnants of days when county homes housed indigents and transients, Jacobs said.
The first Dubuque County Home was a log cabin, built in 1848, said Roger Osborne, of the Dubuque County Historical Society. It was eight miles outside town.
A new facility was built northwest of town in 1857, but that burned down by 1875, Osborne said.
The supervisors later bought 200 acres of land near the Julien Depot for the present farm, and the new care facility was built for $10,500.
While the building provided shelter for the poor, the farm was their source for produce, meat and work.
That’s the way it was when Paul Gross and his wife, Lois, took over the operation in the early 1950s.
“We used to raise all our own vegetables,” Gross said. “We canned 3,000 gallons of beans, corn, tomatoes, rhubarb. We raised our own chickens and had laying hens for the eggs. We used to even can our own sauerkraut.”
And the residents pitched in with most of the work.
But things began to change when the purpose of the home changed. “Poor farms” evolved into “care facilities” and the clients they served were different.
By the time the county built the new care facility nearby, about seven years ago, the book work had increased and the farming operation had decreased.
At one point, Gross raised 700-800 head of hogs. Now, he’s down to about 120. The farm also had a herd of milk cows, but the county sold the herd about 10 years ago.
Supervisor Bill Bahl said the board has been considering leasing the land since the county sold the dairy cows.