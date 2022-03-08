The following notable action was taken by Dubuque City Council on Monday.
TRAILS PROJECT
Action: City Council members voted, 6-0, to approve applying for a $175,000 Land and Water Conservation Fund Program grant for the construction of an additional trail on Chaplain Schmitt Island.
Background: City staff seek to build 1,685 linear feet of trail along Admiral Sheehy Drive. The trail would utilize glow-in-the-dark aggregate to allow for improved visibility during the night. The project is part of a larger initiative to develop Chaplain Schmitt Island for recreational use. The project is anticipated to cost $443,515. If the grant is approved, the city could cover the remaining expenses.
What’s next: City staff expect to know if they have received the grant by the end of July. If the grant is awarded, staff expect to begin work on the project in 2023.
SMOKE ALARM ORDINANCE
Action: Council members voted, 6-0, to approve an ordinance amendment that requires the installation of interconnected smoke alarms when minor improvements are made to properties where residential space is above commercial space.
Background: The city’s smoke alarm ordinance was written in response to a fire at the German Bank building on Main Street in 2001. The ordinance was intended to require older commercial buildings with upper-story residential portions to, when minor improvements are made, install interconnected smoke alarm systems that warn upper-floor residents when a fire had started below.
However, the ordinance’s wording reads that property owners “may” install smoke alarms, effectively making the ordinance optional.
What’s next: City staff members have stated that they anticipate the ordinance change will affect a small number of properties, but it will ensure that smoke alarms are installed in older commercial properties with residential buildings undergoing any level of renovation. Properties that underwent minor improvements prior to the ordinance being approved will not retroactively be required to install interconnected smoke alarms.
STUMP REMOVAL PROJECT
Action: Council members voted, 6-0, to approve plans, specifications, form of contract and estimated cost for the third tree stump removal and sidewalk replacement project.
Background: City officials are working to remove the stumps of trees infected and killed by the invasive emerald ash borer from city-owned property. In May, the city agreed to begin paying for the replacement of sidewalks damaged by tree stump removal. The city removed about 200 stumps last year.
City staff intend to remove another 101 stumps and replace impacted sidewalk and curb. The project is estimated to cost about $193,000.
What’s next: City staff members plan to award a construction contract on March 21 and have the project completed by July 29.