Notable action taken by Dubuque City Council members Monday night included:Veterans Memorial Park
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to change the closing time for Veterans Memorial Park from midnight to 10 p.m.
Background: The park long had closed at midnight in order to accommodate adult softball leagues that were held there. But it has been seven years since the league played in that park.
Meanwhile, the new Miracle League of Dubuque project, particularly the playground, has prompted a surge in park visitors in recent months. But during that time, there have been “several incidents” in the park “late at night,” ranging from vandalism to “late-night youth activity.”
What’s next: With the closing time moved up for the park, effective Friday, Aug. 21, the city now has four parks that are open until midnight — Murphy Park, Eagle Point Park, McAleece Park and Recreation Complex and Bunker Hill.
Jule Fare
Action: Council members voted, 6-1, to adopt a resolution changing the Jule’s current fare structure to allow school-age children to ride for free, while college students and veterans can get an unlimited pass for $20 per month. David Resnick cast the lone opposing vote.
Background: The city currently charges school-aged children $15 annually to ride on city buses. The city started charging children to ride in 2016 in an effort to
deter students from riding short distances just for the sake of riding.
Transit officials are requesting that the fee be dropped due to concerns that it is causing low ridership.
Since 2016, ridership by school-aged children collectively fell by 100,000 before the COVID-19 pandemic hit Dubuque. School-age children will now be able to ride the bus for free, provided that they download a mobile app or present a smart card to board the bus. They also can be required to show school-issued IDs.
Students attending Clarke University, Loras College, University of Dubuque, Emmaus Bible College and Northeast Iowa Community College will be able to purchase a $20 monthly pass with unlimited uses.
What’s Next: The newly established fare structure is scheduled to take effect today.
Property Assessment
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve a settlement between the city and Davenport Farm and Fleet that will result in the city losing tax revenue for the 2019 and 2020 assessment years.
Background: In 2019, Davenport Farm and Fleet filed a protest with the Dubuque Board of Review appealing the 2019 assessed value of $9,003,740 for its property at 2675 Northwest Arterial. The company claimed the assessed value to be $4,000,000 based on a market survey. The appeal was denied. The company then filed another appeal based on a separate appraisal conducted by another firm, which appraised the property at $7,900,000.
The settlement approved by the council agrees to set the assessed value for Jan. 1, 2019, and Jan. 1, 2020, of $8,800,000.
What’s Next: The settlement will result in a total tax loss to all taxing bodies of $5,921 for 2019 and 2020. The proposed settlement will be presented to the Iowa District Court on Aug. 27.