Area health care providers are cautiously hopeful that the tri-state area will avoid exhaustive waves of respiratory illnesses this year despite nationwide increases.
Local case counts have started to rise for COVID-19, influenza and the respiratory syncytial virus, commonly known as RSV, but experts say they have been within normal ranges so far. However, they still advise caution to avoid strain on the health care system.
“All three are on the rise, and that is not unusual because we are approaching the cold season where they usually increase anyway,” said Hendrik Schultz, infectious-disease expert and chief medical officer at Medical Associates Clinic and Health Plans. “... (But) it’s important that we do whatever we can now so that we don’t get (overwhelmed) by it later.”
As of Thursday, there were zero patients hospitalized for flu or RSV and three people hospitalized for COVID-19 at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital.
MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center Chief Nursing Officer Robert Wethal said he could not release exact numbers but that the hospital’s capacity has not yet been strained by any of the three illnesses. The hospital reported on Wednesday having four patients with COVID-19.
The confluence of the three ailments has strained other hospitals such as those in Chicago and Des Moines, which have reported record numbers of certain respiratory cases in the past month. RSV, in particular, has hit harder and earlier this year in many areas, putting pressure on pediatric units.
Even with hospitalizations low, area officials urge vigilance to avoid putting a strain on the health care system, which still is feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and staffing shortages. Any sudden increases could stress the system, especially in areas without many providers or resources.
Grant County (Wis.) Health Department Director Jeff Kindrai noted that mild and moderate cases also can necessitate care from providers, even if they are not reported in hospitalization counts.
“Just because people aren’t landing in the hospital and dying doesn’t mean it’s not causing a disruption to people’s lives or the system as a whole,” he said.
Laura Knabel, immunization coordinator for UnityPoint Health Visiting Nurse Association, said one key way to reduce the chances of straining the health care system is to get vaccinated. Vaccinations are available for both COVID-19 and the flu for adults and children 6 months and older. No RSV vaccine exists for young children.
In Dubuque County, uptake of the new bivalent COVID-19 vaccine has been slow. As of Monday, only around 11% of county residents have received the bivalent dosage, compared to 64% of people who have received the initial vaccination series.
Receiving the initial COVID-19 vaccination still will provide some protection, Schultz said, but skipping the booster can lead to “gaps” in the immune system that could allow for infection and worse sickness.
“It can be the difference between staying home for two days and staying out for the whole week,” he said.
Schools and day cares also are preparing for the yearly increase in sick children that usually accompanies cold and flu season. The emphasis this year is on reducing spread in the wake of waning COVID-19 restrictions, which previously prevented the spread of other respiratory illnesses such as the flu.
Galena, Ill., school district nurse Emily Rigopoulos said she isn’t expecting any unusually strong surges of COVID-19 or the flu. She has been in communication with the Jo Daviess County Health Department to watch local trends and determine what information to disseminate to families.
Her big focus has been on education and encouraging students to stay home if they are sick to reduce the chances of transmission.
“Things used to be that you just went to school with a cold and tried to push through it, but I’ve tried to stress that kids should be staying home and resting,” she said.
At Friendly Frogs Childcare LLC in Platteville, Wis., children and staff wash their hands before entering the classroom. The center also requires parents to keep siblings home together even if only one of them is sick, which day care Director Brenna Carns said has “drastically” reduced transmission by keeping germs at home.
Carns said she has seen a couple of babies at the center get RSV, all of whom had mild symptoms. She is not expecting any huge spikes, which she credits to the vigilance of staff and understanding of parents.
“Parents have been very respectful of our guidelines,” she said. “We’re just trying to keep our center clean and the kids healthy.”
