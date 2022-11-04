Area health care providers are cautiously hopeful that the tri-state area will avoid exhaustive waves of respiratory illnesses this year despite nationwide increases.

Local case counts have started to rise for COVID-19, influenza and the respiratory syncytial virus, commonly known as RSV, but experts say they have been within normal ranges so far. However, they still advise caution to avoid strain on the health care system.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.