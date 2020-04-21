The City of Fennimore seeks applicants to fill an opening on the City Council.
Incumbent Greg Ashmore, who represents Ward 3, did not seek another term, and no registered write-in candidates appeared on the ballot during the April 7 spring election. That means the council must fill the position by appointment, according to a press release.
Mayor Ryan Boebel is asking interested Ward 3 residents to contact him by Friday, May 15. He hopes to have the council appoint the new member at its May 18 meeting.
Boebel can be reached at mayor@fennimore.com or at 608-485-2206.