MANCHESTER, Iowa -- Manchester City Council members recently approved another lift station.

It will allow the city to provide service at the new Oakville Court subdivision, along with properties east of Bailey Drive, north of U.S. 20 and down Delhi Road.

The lift station in that area already has surpassed its life expectancy, and staff will be able to keep it online while the new one is installed, resulting in no loss of service for residents.

The project estimate was $358,045 and Top Grade Excavating, of Farley, had the low bid of $348,385, which the council unanimously approved.

