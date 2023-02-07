Ben Soat (center) stands with a group of fifth-graders at Galena (Ill.) Middle School on Friday. Soat is the 2023 Middle School Principal of the Year for the Northwest Region through Illinois Principals Association. Soat, along with other award-winning principals from the state’s 21 regions, now will be considered for statewide awards through Illinois Principals Association.
GALENA, Ill. — Nearly two decades ago, Ben Soat was in his 10th year as a math teacher at Galena High School when the school district’s superintendent asked if he would consider becoming principal of the middle school.
At first, Soat was hesitant, believing he would miss the “adult conversations” possible with high schoolers. But after a few years at the helm of Galena Middle School, he realized how much he enjoyed working with the students there.
“It’s just great to see the growth from when they come in, in fifth grade all the way up to eighth grade,” he said. “Also, middle schoolers listen. They may not always agree with what you’re dealing with, but they listen, and we can help them develop.”
Now in his 19th year as the school’s principal, Soat recently was named the 2023 Middle School Principal of the Year for the Northwest Region through Illinois Principals Association.
He was selected from more than 35 middle school principals in the Northwest Region, which covers Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Lee, Whiteside, Ogle and Carroll counties.
Galena Superintendent Tim Vincent, who was part of the team that nominated Soat for the award, said Soat has created a caring, supportive culture at the middle school.
“Positivity just permeates through that school, with the students, staff and everybody that comes in,” Vincent said. “They feel welcomed, they feel appreciated, … and that starts with Ben.”
During his tenure at the school, Soat helped launch the Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports initiative to encourage good student behavior, as well as an after-school Lego League program.
He said he focuses each day on connecting with students.
“It could be as simple as saying, ‘Good morning,’ to them in the morning when they don’t have any other adult interaction, asking about their family members and their day and developing a positive relationship with them,” Soat said.
According to Vincent, Soat arrives at school early to complete paperwork so he has time to be present throughout the school during the day, from drop-off and pickup times to lunch. On snow days and during the school closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, he has made funny videos of himself to share with families.
“Ben doesn’t do things like that for any type of likes or clicks,” Vincent said. “He does it because he knows it’s just fun, and kids relate to that. Middle school is a tough time, … and Ben brings the kids down to earth, no matter what they’re going through.”
Soat, along with other award-winning principals from the state’s 21 regions, now will be considered for statewide awards through Illinois Principals Association.
IPA Executive Director Jason Leahy said the winners of the statewide awards for elementary, middle school, high school and assistant principal of the year will be announced in about four to six weeks, and they will be recognized at the association’s annual conference in October.
