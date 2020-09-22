MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A candidate forum will take place this week in Maquoketa.
The event will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 E. Platt St. It will be sponsored by Jackson County Farm Bureau.
The list of invited candidates includes U.S. Senate candidates U.S. Sen Joni Ernst, Theresa Greenfield, Rick Stewart and Suzanne Herzog; congressional candidates U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer and Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson; statehouse candidates Steven Bradley and Iowa Rep. Andy McKean; Jackson County supervisor candidates Mike Steines and Sandy Knockel-Strub; Jackson County auditor candidate Alisa Smith; and Jackson County sheriff candidates Brent Kilburg and Steven Schroeder.
Masks and social distancing are encouraged.