As Chad Schulte set up the Schulte Farms booth at Dubuque Farmers Market this morning, he couldn’t help but feel he was taking part in a bona fide Dubuque institution.
He answered customers' questions with practiced ease, chatting about the proper storage and shelf life of his homegrown garlic with one woman before issuing a spice warning to another who was reaching for a handful of serrano peppers.
“It seems like (on Saturdays) people eat their breakfast and then they come here to buy their vegetables,” said Schulte, of Dubuque. “And I have a feeling it's been that way for the last 100 years at least.”
Recommended for you
Sculte is one of about two dozen first-time vendors participating in Dubuque Farmers Market this year. He was joined this morning by his wife, Michelle, and his son Josh, the whole family working together like a well-oiled machine.
“You get to know a lot of the customers, especially the repeat customers,” said Josh, 14. “It’s almost like making friends.”
Farmers market coordinator Jacquelyn Pfohl said that sense of connection and opportunity is exactly what market leaders hope to foster between tri-state area vendors and the local community.
The market is celebrating its 178th year in operation this season and has a total of 111 part- and full-time vendors, around 20% of whom are new this year.
“As a small business, some people don’t necessarily have the opportunity or availability to move into a big building and run their business there,” Pfohl said. “This is a good outlet for those people to still be able to share what they have with the community.”
Vendor Bri Doser, of Dubuque, said her first months at the market have helped her grow both personally and professionally. Doser runs “Bri’s Beaded Accessories,” a handmade jewelry business where she sells beaded earrings, necklaces and other accessories.
She said she has suffered from anxiety in the past but that engaging with customers each weekend about a craft she loves has helped her come out of her shell and feel more comfortable around strangers.
“It’s nice to get that extra exposure,” she said. “... And getting to see people’s dogs is always a bonus.”
Up the street from Doser’s booth, farmer Jessica Carryer carefully arranged produce at her stand for Dropseed Farms, an organic operation based at Sinsinawa Mound Collaborative Farm in Sinsinawa, Wis.
She said her first market season has gone “better than expected,” and she regularly sells out of certain products. She now hopes to “grow into” the market as her business evolves.
“I’ve already met a lot of cool people,” Carryer said. “Having the farmers market here, it’s really like sowing seeds in people’s minds that make them want to buy local … and have that face-to-face interaction.”