Two more community volunteer cleanup events are scheduled this summer in Dubuque.
A Port of Dubuque Ice Harbor cleanup event will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, beginning at the red paddlewheel at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, according to a press release.
The second cleanup event is scheduled for 9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 7 at Maus Park, 599 Huff St.
The events are a partnership among the City of Dubuque, Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency, Green Iowa AmeriCorps and the river museum.
If possible, volunteers are asked to register for the events in advance at cityofdubuque.org/summercleanups.
Supplies, including gloves, bags, trash grabbers and vests, will be provided.