A group of Dubuque area residents on Wednesday got a look at the designs for several projects that could be funded through a $150 million bond referendum, if approved by voters this fall.
Approximately 35 community members gathered at Bryant Elementary School for the first of three planned informational sessions on the bond measure, which must be approved by at least 60% of voters to pass in the Nov. 7 election.
“You coming here means you want to know what’s going on, and that’s exciting for us and for our kids,” Superintendent Amy Hawkins told them.
Recommended for you
The most notable of the projects proposed to be funded through the bond is a new middle school at the current site of Washington Middle School, as part of the district’s efforts to consolidate from three to two middle schools. Jefferson Middle School would no longer be used for middle school students, and the new school, along with Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School, would be a feeder school to one of the district’s two high schools.
During the meeting, staff members from Waterloo, Iowa, firm Invision Architecture showed potential renderings of the new school, which would be constructed on Washington’s current athletic field. Several nearby residential properties west of the school would be acquired to create additional parking spaces, and the school’s new field would sit on the footprint of the current school, which would be demolished.
“We’re not trying to put Roosevelt on this site. That’s not going to work,” said Brad Leeper, a partner with Invision. “We need an urban solution.”
Early concepts propose a multi-story building with the top two floors as academic spaces and the lower level housing community spaces such as the auditorium and gym, which could then be easily accessed by the community after school hours.
Another key project to be funded by the bond is the addition of air conditioning and HVAC improvements to all district schools without it: Bryant, Hoover, Irving, Lincoln and Marshall elementary schools and the district’s Alta Vista Campus.
Hawkins noted that already this year, six instructional hours have been lost due to early releases as a result of heat last week.
The third project funded through the bond would be a gymnasium addition to Eisenhower Elementary School, which has the largest student population among the district’s elementary schools — 566 students in fall 2022 — but lacks a separate lunch/multipurpose room and gym.
“That creates some pretty big challenges in terms of how we schedule,” Leeper said. “Lunch often drives the entire schedule of a school, and this will allow us to improve that.”
Leeper said early concepts have the gym addition being constructed along a bus loop on the lower end of the school. It would extend off the Helen Keller addition, a special education center opened adjacent to Eisenhower that merged with the school in 1990.
The bond also would fund construction of a baseball and softball complex with lights, restrooms and concessions. Hawkins said the Dubuque district is the only one in its athletic conference without lighted baseball/softball facilities.
Finally, the bond would support land acquisition for a potential future elementary school, aligned with current district population shifts.
Together, all the projects are estimated to cost $135.9 million to $150.8 million. During the meeting, Invision educational planner Laura Peterson said that, assuming 4% inflation, that figure could rise to $370 million by 2047.
“What you can afford as a district today, you will not be able to afford in a few years,” she said. “The cost of construction is going to go up.”
District Chief Financial Officer Kevin Kelleher reiterated that the project will not necessitate an increase in the district’s tax levy rate, because other district funds that make up the levy rate are expected to decrease in the coming years due to declining enrollment and anticipated low state aid.
Attendee David Kelly, who has two children that attend Bryant and one at Washington, was impressed by what he heard regarding the bond.
“It’s a big financial commitment, so that has me a bit nervous, but overall, it seems like what they’re trying to do ... is make a more modern learning environment, and I want that,” he said. “As a parent, you want your kids to be in the best educational environment possible.”
Sarah Jacobitz-Kizzier and her daughter Linden Kizzier, 13, also were optimistic about the improvements the bond could bring.
“I’m pleasantly surprised to see that it’s budget-neutral,” Jacobitz-Kizzier said. “I feel excited about the emphasis on equity between schools and keeping us comparable with schools of similar size. I feel like the expenses outweigh the cost of things like lost educational time for extremely hot days.”
Rebecca Leifker lives across the street from the Washington field, which would be the site of the new middle school if the bond passes. Although she understands the importance of the proposed improvements, she also thinks about the changes her neighborhood would see if the site is revamped.
“It’s probably what’s best for the district in the long run,” she said. “I’m not super thrilled on a selfish level ... but progress is progress.”